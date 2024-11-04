Airport, banks, courts and schools to close ahead of storm

(CNS): As Tropical Depression 18 makes its way across the Caribbean, government officials have confirmed that most public sector offices, the airport, courts and schools will all be closed Tuesday when the system is expected to pass between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands as a tropical storm or possibly a hurricane. The Cayman Island Bankers’ Association said all local retail banks will close tomorrow and reopen as soon as possible following the all-clear.

Cayman Airways said the airports are expected to close at 9am Tuesday, so the flight schedule will change accordingly. KX104 will now depart Grand Cayman at 8:30am while KX105 and all other jet services will be cancelled. KX4003 will depart Grand Cayman at 7am for Cayman Brac and KX4004 will leave Cayman Brac at 8:05am for Grand Cayman.