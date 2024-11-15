ACC arrests West Bay woman in undisclosed probe

(CNS): Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 34-year-old woman from West Ba on Thursday for two money laundering offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. However, in keeping with the ACC’s tight-lipped approach to the work it does and the arrests it makes, officials have given no details of the investigation, the alleged offence or the woman’s connection to the government, if any.

She has been released on bail, and officials said no more details of the case other than arrest itself will be released.

Officials stated that she was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an arrangement of the acquisition or retention of criminal property (money laundering) contrary to section 134 Proceeds of Crime Act (2020 revision) and the acquisition of criminal property (money laundering) contrary to section 135 of the same act.