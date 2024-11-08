8 years on, drivers have just days left to replace old plates

New Cayman Islands licence plates

(CNS): After endless delays over the past eight years, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is almost at the end of completing the replacement of old vehicle registration plates with smart security ones. Over the years, the project was supposed to have been completed many times — the last deadline before older plates became illegal was the end of 2022. But drivers now have just a few days to get the new plates.

Vehicle owners must now replace their temporary, Quincentennial, personalised and old registration (orange and yellow) number plates by 15 November. DVDL’s Crewe Road location is open Monday through Friday to facilitate the replacement of plates. Customers must ensure that they submit their temporary plates/registration number plates, windshield coupon, and logbook to the licensing officer in order to collect their new registration plates.

Any owner of vehicles having decommissioned plates beyond 15 November will be handed over to RCIPS for prosecution. Failure to replace old plates is a criminal offence with a fine of $2,500 or up to six months imprisonment or both.