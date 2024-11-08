$50k reward posted to help find murder suspect

Romario Davis

(CNS): A reward of CI$50,000 has been posted by Cayman Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Romario Davis (34). Davis is wanted in connection to the murder of Jason Johnson outside his George Town home. Davis was last known to be living in Newlands but frequents Webb Road in George Town. He goes by the aliases of Mario Davis, Romario Brown, Baruks and Bar Roots.

Police have been looking for Davis since Johnson was gunned down in Bronze Road on Sunday, 27 October.

He is about 5’11”, with a dark brown complexion and low-cut black hair. He is known to be violent and believed to be armed and dangerous. The police are advising that Davis should not be approached. Instead, the public should call 911 upon sighting him.

Police noted that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone convicted of assisting Davis could face a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.