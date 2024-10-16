Young Caymanian activists protest for managed retreat

Protest about erosion on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): A group of young Caymanian activists held the first of what is expected to be a series of protests on Sunday, launching a campaign calling for a managed retreat along Seven Mile Beach to save the rapidly disappearing famous stretch of coastline. Ahead of a meeting with government officials and stakeholders, including property owners, scheduled for this week, the young people took to the street to raise awareness about the extent of the damage to the beach and the need to act to save it.

The protest was staged at the entrance to the tunnel on West Bay Road by the derelict Royal Palms site, which is at the heart of the erosion problem that is rapidly accelerating northwards along the famous beach. Judging by the amount of support the small group of protesters received from passing motorists, the erosion problem is beginning to raise concerns well beyond the environmental activist community.

Rory McDonough, a long-time Caymanian environmental advocate and one of the protest’s organisers, told CNS that this was the start of a campaign to save Seven Mile Beach. He said it was “an expression of discontent” over how it has been allowed to be developed and the outcome of its mismanagement.

“We see the beach disappearing completely, with buildings falling in and being allowed to pollute the waters with no real action plan in place,” he said. He noted that some buildings had been allowed to crumble into the ocean “for years now”, but there has been no discussion about that. The authorities have failed to engage the private stakeholders over the reality and the need for managed retreat, “which is the next step for our country”, he said.

McDonough said he was concerned that the government doesn’t see the long-term reality, which will not be helped by seawalls that will make things worse in the future. He was also critical of the proposal to import sand from elsewhere.

“We talk about buying sand from somewhere else. Taking sand from someone else’s beach, I think, is indicative of the attitude that has got us into this situation in the first place and also indicative of how little we understand the problems we face and what the necessary long-term solutions are,” McDonough added.

He encouraged people to get involved and express themselves and urged young Caymanians to come out and join the protests. Given what was at stake, he said they would be focused on keeping this campaign rolling and circulating information as widely as possible.

The serious erosion of Seven Mile Beach began several years ago in the area around the Marriott Resort. Since then, properties to the north of the Marriot, as well as The Sovereign and adjacent condo complexes, have been impacted by more development on the dynamic beach, sea-level rise, increasing king tides and changing weather patterns that lead to more erratic and unseasonal storms, sea swells and heavy rain.

Even the beach at Lacovia, where the concrete structures have all been demolished with the start of a redevelopment project at the site, lost a significant amount of sand from its beach in the wake of the relatively benign weather systems that went on to become Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Mile after mile of Seven Mile Beach is being lost and many seawalls and other structures built on the dynamic beach are crumbling into the ocean. The Department of Environment has long advocated that a managed retreat is the only solution and that the owners of properties in this area need to rethink building more seawalls because even the most well-engineered will continue this domino impact.