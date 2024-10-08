West Bay man admits having sub-machine gun

Firearm and magazines recovered on 30 May 2024

(CNS): Mitchell Chean Ebanks (56) from West Bay pleaded guilty on Friday to the possession of a sub-machine gun, high-capacity magazine and 29 rounds of ammunition. When Ebanks appeared in Grand Court Friday via video link, he admitted having a prohibited 9mm Luger Glock 17 handgun fitted with an automatic sear and a high-capacity extended magazine when police raided his home in Rennie Ebanks Road in May.

Ebanks is due to be sentenced on 25 October. Because he was charged under the Firearms Act before recent changes to the law were implemented, he is facing a minimum seven-year term. The Fire Arms Amendment Bill (2024) raised the minimum term to ten years with an admission of guilt.

A woman who was arrested at the same time as Ebanks has not been charged in relation to the firearm.