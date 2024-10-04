WB grocery shop robbed by masked men

4-Way Stop Convenience Store, West Bay

(CNS): The West Bay grocery store located at the junction of West Church Street and Town Hall Road by the district’s four-way stop was robbed early yesterday morning by two masked men armed with a machete. The men entered the store, demanded cash, and fled the location with an undisclosed sum of money. The suspects were both wearing dark-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, masks and gloves.

No one was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made. Police did not say how the robbers made their escape or in what direction.

This is not the first time that the local 24-hour grocery store has been robbed, and it is the second robbery of a local shop in a matter of days. McRuss was robbed early on Saturday morning by two masked men armed with bladed weapons. The police didn’t say if they believe the two robberies were committed by the same men.

West Bay CID is investigating the robbery, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.