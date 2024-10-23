Threat to blues grows in face of another sub-division

Grand Cayman blue iguana (photo credit: Blue Iguana Conservation)

(CNS): A planning application by South Cove Ltd for another residential sub-division off the Queen’s Highway in East End is placing Cayman’s critically endangered blue iguana under further pressure. The application is for 26 residential lots on nine acres of land currently zoned agricultural-residential, so it will require a variance from the Central Planning Authority as only 18 homes would be allowed under the regulations.

However, the density issue is not the only problem for the proposed land sell-off for this pristine primary habitat that is likely home to the country’s iconic iguana.

The Department of Environment is still doing battle in the courts with the CPA over after-the-fact planning permission given to a developer on temporary protected land between the Salina and Colliers reserves where a road and land clearing had taken place in the absence of any planning permission.

Although the DoE acted to place some temporary protections on that particular stretch of land, as development encroaches further and further into the untouched land in East End and North Side, the indigenous blue iguana is being squeezed out of its natural habitat.

In submissions to the CPA in connection with this latest application, which is scheduled to be heard Wednesday, the DoE experts urged the CPA to carefully consider the implications of yet another sub-division on Cayman’s dwindling natural resources.

The land in question consists of untouched dry shrubland in close proximity to the Colliers Wilderness Reserve, one of two reserves where captive-bred endemic Blue Iguanas have been released. Given the extensive range of these animals, which were only just brought back from the brink of extinction, some of the released animals have been recorded nesting and breeding in primary habitat outside of the reserves.

The DoE said the iguanas have been recorded feeding in other parcels around the proposed subdivision site so it is highly likely that there are Blue Iguanas present on the site where nesting could also be taking place.

“Subdivisions in primary habitat such as this one pose threats to the recovering species,” the DoE said in the CPA submissions. “The installation of road infrastructure in approved subdivisions could lead to an increase in Blue Iguana road strikes and introduce invasive species deeper into the forest. One of the primary human-associated threats to the Blue Iguana is road kills due to cars travelling faster than the iguana or the driver can react.”

The DoE also pointed out that clearing primary habitat also removes feeding areas for iguanas. As they recover from the brink of extinction, reproduce and establish territory, “the urbanization of valuable primary habitat continues to be a concern for the future of our wild population that relies on this habitat to forage, shelter and nest”, the DoE added.

The department pointed out that in the absence of an updated National Development Plan, before deciding the application a “comprehensive review of the ‘need’ for the subdivision of more parcels in the area is undertaken” because the impact of further residential development on existing infrastructure and the environment and the local community should be properly evaluated.

“There are subdivisions that were cleared and filled over 30 years ago and have never been developed, resulting in biodiversity loss, proliferation of invasive species and habitat fragmentation with no social or economic benefit to offset it. If there is no intention to develop these lots, then there is no social benefit or improved living environment for the people of East End to set against the environmental harm from habitat fragmentation and loss,” the DoE added.

The department urged the CPA, if it decides to grant planning permission for the subdivision of the lots not to allow any land clearance until planning permission is granted for the actual development of them to at least leave this important and bio-diverse habitat undisturbed for as long as possible.

See Wednesday's CPA Agenda here.




