‘The Mooch’ to address local charity gala

Anthony Scaramucci (from social media)

(CNS): American financier Anthony Scaramucci, who famously served as White House Communications Director for just ten days in 2017 during Donald Trump’s administration, will be coming to the Cayman Islands next month. Scaramucci, who now supports Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, will deliver the keynote address at the Help For Children (HFC) Cayman Gala on Saturday, 2 November, at the Ritz‐Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Help For Children is a global charity that works in partnership with the alternative investment industry to raise funds to combat child maltreatment around the world. It scores 89% on the Charity Navigator website.

HFC has a presence in Asia, North America, the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands. According to its website, funds raised in each HFC location are granted out locally within that community. “HFC events are the primary source of fundraising while providing marketing and networking opportunities for the Alternative Investment industry,” its website says.

HFC was founded in 1998 and has since invested more than US$62 million to fight child maltreatment, transforming the lives of more than 1.2 million individuals, the charity saysabout itself.

The cost of a single seat at the gala at the Ritz is CI$924, and a table for ten costs CI$9,240. Scaramucci’s speaking fees range from US$50,000 to $100,000.

We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the keynote this year,” said HFC Executive Director Sumudu Waas. “The charity supports effective prevention and treatment options to help children heal from the trauma of abuse; teach parents, guardians and caregivers how to better protect children; and train professionals to provide the most productive treatment available.”

The gala will include a live and silent auction for a new Audi from Car City, jewellery from Kirk Freeport, a collection of champagnes from Cayman Distributors, a staycation package from the Ritz‐Carlton and travel experiences.

The net proceeds of the HFC Cayman Gala will benefit eleven HFC grantee organizations whose programmes prevent and treat child abuse in the Cayman Islands. While the charity has not said which non-profits will benefit from this gala, previous grantees are listed here.