Social welfare overhaul reaches final stages

Social Development Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Two years after the Financial Assistance Act was passed in parliament and a year after the regulations were implemented, the Needs Assessment Unit will officially become the Department of Financial Assistance (DFA) on 10 October, as work continues on reforming the delivery of welfare assistance to those in need. A number of changes have already been made in how the Cayman Islands Government supports the indigent, elderly, disabled and struggling families.

“Over the past three years, we’ve been building a system that truly puts people first, one where fairness and transparency are at the core of every decision,” said Social Development Minister André Ebanks, who has committed to overhauling the system.

“The transition to the Department of Financial Assistance and the introduction of the Financial Assistance Appeals Tribunal marks a bold step towards ensuring that every individual in need of assistance is treated with dignity and respect, based on their unique needs. This transformation is about more than policies; it’s about empowering our community to thrive. The department’s new name symbolises the final step in this journey, reminding us that meaningful change requires courage, and without change, there can be no progress,” the minister added.

The creation of the DFA represents the final step in a process designed to modernise and

improve the delivery of financial assistance. Since February 2024, the NAU has been operating

under most of the new regulations to ensure a smooth transition and improve the client

experience. This early implementation allowed the department to fine-tune processes, train

staff on new procedures, and bring new team members on board to manage increased demands, officials from the ministry stated.

Over the past year, the NAU has implemented several changes, including new provisions for

emergency assistance, rental deposits, and expanded support for accommodation, utilities and

transport.

NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said steady progress had been made. “For the last year, we’ve focused on improving how we deliver assistance, using feedback to refine and adjust our services,” she said. “Current clients can rest assured that nothing is changing for them with this transition, as most of the reforms have been in place since early 2024.”

The transition includes the establishment of the Financial Assistance Appeals Tribunal an independent body to review appeals and provide an unbiased process for clients to challenge decisions. Comprising individuals with expertise in areas like law, health and finance, the Tribunal will ensure decisions are made transparently, removing any perception of influence, the ministry stated in a release.

The DFA’s website will also launch on 10 October 2024, allowing clients to submit applications online through an easy-to-navigate application form. While applications can still be submitted by email or in person, those who apply through the portal will be able to see the status of their application once it’s submitted. The new portal will also allow the department to commit to making a decision on a complete application within ten working days.

Physical improvements have also been made, with a larger office now open on Cayman Brac and renovations underway on Grand Cayman to provide a more dignified space for clients.

MIISD Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said the transformation would not have been possible without the commitment from the NAU, the ministry, the teams at eGov and Computer Services.

“We’ve already seen how these changes have helped improve access to assistance, and we’re

excited to continue improving as the Department of Financial Assistance,” she said.

To mark the completion of the transition, a public information event will be held on Thursday, 10 October 2024, at Constitution Hall in George Town from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The public is warmly invited to attend to learn more about the new department, explore the online portal, and ask questions about services.

Attendees will also receive application assistance, and light refreshments will be provided. There will also be a raffle for grocery store gift cards. The ministry is encouraging residents to come out, engage with the team, and find out how the changes can benefit them and their families.