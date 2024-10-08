Small crowd urges government to build piers

Joey Hew at pro-port demo in October 2024 (Photo credit: Advancement of Cruise Tourism)

Demo to support ‘yes’ vote for cruise port

(CNS): A small number of drivers and retail workers took part in a demonstration outside the House of Parliament in George Town on Monday, ahead of the Cayman Islands Government’s debate on a motion that will set the ball rolling for a question in next year’s referendum asking the people if Cayman should build cruise berthing facilities. Around 40 people gathered with signs calling on the CIG to build a dock as MPs voted to put the question to the people.

People who joined the demonstration, which social media posts by the pro-port lobby described as a poor turnout with few Caymanians, spoke about the need to save their jobs. Although some held confusing signs that said “No Pier No Vote”, others were clear that they wanted to see a pier built as soon as possible. Before the parliament meeting, several MPs mingled with the demonstrators, including opposition members and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

Later, inside the House of Parliament, Bryan outlined why the government had decided to put this vote to the people. The minister said the CIG was taking “a supportive stance” but said all those on the government front bench would honour the result, no matter what.

He also made it very clear the CIG would be using its weight to campaign for a ‘yes’ vote, despite claiming that it would present both sides during the campaign since it has access to public money, unlike the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) activists leading the ‘no’ campaign.

Following the vote to accept the motion, former MP Ellio Solomon, who has been leading the charge for the ‘no’ vote alongside Tim Adam and Joey Woods, welcomed the clear support from MPs on both sides of the aisle for the referendum and the construction of piers. Solomon, a spokesperson for the Advancement of Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT), said it was encouraging to see the government and the opposition align on this issue.

“ACT will continue its campaign and remain hopeful for the same outcome when the voters have their say. We are optimistic that an overwhelming “Yes, in favour” vote will help secure the future of the cruise tourism industry, which is so vital to our economy,” he added.

Despite social media posts indicating that far fewer pro-port demonstrators showed up than anticipated, with some saying there were plenty of signs but not enough people to hold them, Solomon said it was “a vibrant turnout despite the short notice”.