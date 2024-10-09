Rules loosened over importing older vehicles
(CNS): Cabinet has approved amendments to the Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) order to allow Caymanians who have lived overseas for at least one year to import one used vehicle older than seven years for personal use. A press release said students and other local people who have been abroad and want to bring their vehicle with them when they return home to live can do so, provided they have owned it for at least one year.
In April 2023, the government introduced a ban on importing vehicles that are more than seven years old in an effort to clean up emissions and reduce the amount of dilapidated vehicles on the roads.
The Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) (Amendment) Order, 2024 also allows the importation of other previously prohibited vehicles that are eight years or older, including lorry or truck trailers and vehicles used for the transportation of heavy goods or equipment; delivery vans motorcycles and scooters; special purpose vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines and vehicles modified for physically challenged people.
North American and European exhibition vehicles that are at least 20 years old (vintage cars) will also be allowed.
CBC Senior Deputy Director Kevin Walton explained the reasons for the amendments: “In line with the government’s objective to improve the quality of life for Caymanians, these amendments will enable returning Caymanian students to bring their vehicles home as they settle back on the island. It will provide Caymanian business owners, as well as those with specific needs, the opportunity to import previously restricted vehicles, offering greater flexibility and support for our local economy.”
See the amendment in the CNS Library (under ‘Customs’).
Questions or queries to CBC.OnlineSupport@gov.ky or call Customer Support at 649-4579.
Category: Laws, Local News, Politics
This is such a weird, pointless amendment I wonder who’s kid it is designed for. Which MP’s have kids away at college?
This means you can privately import an 8 year old Range Rover and class it as a delivery van?
A 15 year old truck can be imported – are we not trying to rid Cayman of old polluting trucks?
What exactly are “exhibition vehicles”.
We have no principles.
We have no standards.
Unless we say what we mean and mean what we say, we have no future.
only in cayman would the government bring in a rule to prevent people from buying small, economical, practical, efficent vehicles….
all for the sake of pandering to local car dealers with their rip-off prices….
what about a ban on huge gas guzzling suv’s????
You can still buy as many 0-6 year old small, economical, practical, efficent vehicles as you like. Just not old intergalactic mileage junk Hondas near the end of their life. Except now of course some people can.