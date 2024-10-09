Rules loosened over importing older vehicles

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): Cabinet has approved amendments to the Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) order to allow Caymanians who have lived overseas for at least one year to import one used vehicle older than seven years for personal use. A press release said students and other local people who have been abroad and want to bring their vehicle with them when they return home to live can do so, provided they have owned it for at least one year.

In April 2023, the government introduced a ban on importing vehicles that are more than seven years old in an effort to clean up emissions and reduce the amount of dilapidated vehicles on the roads.

The Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) (Amendment) Order, 2024 also allows the importation of other previously prohibited vehicles that are eight years or older, including lorry or truck trailers and vehicles used for the transportation of heavy goods or equipment; delivery vans motorcycles and scooters; special purpose vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines and vehicles modified for physically challenged people.

North American and European exhibition vehicles that are at least 20 years old (vintage cars) will also be allowed.

CBC Senior Deputy Director Kevin Walton explained the reasons for the amendments: “In line with the government’s objective to improve the quality of life for Caymanians, these amendments will enable returning Caymanian students to bring their vehicles home as they settle back on the island. It will provide Caymanian business owners, as well as those with specific needs, the opportunity to import previously restricted vehicles, offering greater flexibility and support for our local economy.”