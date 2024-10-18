Robber gets 39 months for Christmas carjacking

Gerardo Connolly

(CNS): Gerardo George Connolly (32) has been sentenced to three years and three months in jail for robbery in relation to a car-jacking in a supermarket car-park on Christmas Day evening where he had stabbed his victim with a screwdriver. Connolly, who was convicted earlier this year, has a long rap sheet dating back to when he was a teenager.

In 2017, he was sentenced to seven years for a robbery at a grocery store in Bodden Town, where he had stolen the shopowner’s car. Released last year, he committed the Christmas Day carjacking while still on parole. As a result, Connolly will have to serve the time he has left for the 2017 robbery before this latest sentence kicks in.

During the heist, the victim was stabbed but was not seriously injured. However, he stated in a victim impact statement that he was traumatised by the robbery. He had pulled into Kirk’s car park on Christmas Day evening last year to take a nap but was awakened at around 7:30pm by footsteps. Suddenly, a man pulled the car door open and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim then got out of the car and fought with the robber, grabbing him and the screwdriver. At that point, a woman jumped into the driver’s seat of the man’s car, and Connolly yelled at her to give him “the gun so I can shoot the boy”. The victim let go of the assailant, who got into the car, and the pair drove off.

The woman has never been apprehended. However, the next morning, the police tracked the car down and arrested Shane William Junior McLean, who was in the car when they found it. He was later charged with handling stolen goods and stood trial alongside Connolly but was acquitted.

Connolly’s DNA was found in the car and on the screwdriver used in the robbery. As a result, he was charged and then found guilty. However, he has continued to deny that he was responsible for the crime. He accepted that what happened to the victim was terrible and agreed with the crown that there was no need to call the man as a witness for cross-examination, allowing his statements to be read to the court and saving him the ordeal of testifying.

Justice Kirsty-Ann Gunn, who presided over the case, took that into consideration when she sentenced him on Thursday, along with his “turbulent childhood” after his mother was sent to jail when he was ten years old. Connolly soon fell into the criminal justice system and struggled with drug addiction. Nevertheless, there have been periods of his life where he has been sober and held down jobs.

Considering all of the circumstances, especially his 21 previous convictions, at least seven of which involved dishonesty and included the most recent conviction for robbery, the judge arrived at a sentence of 39 months. That sentence will commence once the parole board confirms the end of the previous sentence, which could be as early as January next year or June 2026.