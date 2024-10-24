Premier participates in Commonwealth talking-shop

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly takes part in a plenary session at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, chaired by Andrew McKellar (left)

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly rubbed shoulders with leaders from across the Commonwealth this week on her trip to Samoa, where she is representing Cayman and the other UK Overseas Territories. According to a press release, on the first day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), O’Connor-Connolly had productive meetings with Samoan ministers.

She met with Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and other government officials to discuss cultural exchange, key economic priorities and mutual challenges faced by both island nations.

The Cayman Islands premier and Prime Minister Mata’afa, both the first female leaders of their countries, spoke about shared experiences in their leadership journeys, including the significance of women in politics and public service, the release stated. They also spoke about balancing tourism and environmental conservation, as well as ensuring food security through traditional agricultural practices.

“It is both humbling and rewarding to engage in dialogue with fellow island leaders who understand the unique challenges we face as small nations,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “We share a commitment to environmental sustainability, and the rich conversations on education, agriculture and public enterprise have strengthened our bonds. I look forward to deepening our relationship with Samoa as we continue to collaborate on key initiatives for the benefit of our people.”

On Wednesday, O’Connor-Connolly participated in a plenary session on trade chaired by Andrew McKellar, Chief Executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The session featured addresses by Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and David Lammy, Secretary of State for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.