Premier participates in Commonwealth talking-shop
(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly rubbed shoulders with leaders from across the Commonwealth this week on her trip to Samoa, where she is representing Cayman and the other UK Overseas Territories. According to a press release, on the first day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), O’Connor-Connolly had productive meetings with Samoan ministers.
She met with Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and other government officials to discuss cultural exchange, key economic priorities and mutual challenges faced by both island nations.
The Cayman Islands premier and Prime Minister Mata’afa, both the first female leaders of their countries, spoke about shared experiences in their leadership journeys, including the significance of women in politics and public service, the release stated. They also spoke about balancing tourism and environmental conservation, as well as ensuring food security through traditional agricultural practices.
“It is both humbling and rewarding to engage in dialogue with fellow island leaders who understand the unique challenges we face as small nations,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “We share a commitment to environmental sustainability, and the rich conversations on education, agriculture and public enterprise have strengthened our bonds. I look forward to deepening our relationship with Samoa as we continue to collaborate on key initiatives for the benefit of our people.”
On Wednesday, O’Connor-Connolly participated in a plenary session on trade chaired by Andrew McKellar, Chief Executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The session featured addresses by Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and David Lammy, Secretary of State for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.
See the full session on YouTube below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
OMG what an embarrassment to the people of Cayman to be “represented” by this woman. Between her and Kenny we must be the laughing stock of the Caribbean and beyond.
Juju is a religious zealot using the gospel to condone her lack of shame by spending millions of public funds for her vanity projects. She has been horrible as Education Minister over multiple terms. The time has come for her to pack it and go enjoy the welfare state she and Moses have created in the Brac which benefits their families and luddites.
Coup leader feels she has some wisdom to share on “commitments to environmental sustainability, rich conversations on education, agriculture and public enterprise”. Take the mic away.