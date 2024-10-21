Premier in Samoa for Commonwealth meeting

A village in Samoa decoration to welcome delegates

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly travelled some 6,500 miles this weekend to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 in Apia, Samoa, in the South Pacific. Accompanying her is Chief Officer Eric Bush from the planning ministry rather than one of her own chief officers.

They are attending at the invitation of Lord Marland of Odstock, Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), and Stephen Doughty, the new UK Overseas Territories minister.

Since Deputy Premier André Ebanks is travelling on financial services business, Dwayne Seymour is acting as premier while O’Connor-Connolly is away.

Officials claimed that the invitation to the premier “underscores Cayman’s growing influence within the Commonwealth and its Overseas Territories.” According to a press release, the leader of these islands is attending the global conference to represent not just this country but all of the UKOTs at some of the events.

The release said that O’Connor-Connolly will participate in sessions including “Reducing Barriers to Trade” and the “Island Nations Leaders Roundtable” as the Premier of the Cayman Islands, focusing on strategies for economic cooperation among small island states. In her role as president of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), she will represent UKOTA at the “VVIP CWEIC and Sustainable Markets Initiative CEO-Leaders” event.

This gathering will be attended by Charles III and Queen Camilla. Officials said it provides “an unparalleled opportunity to explore sustainable market initiatives and strengthen global partnerships to promote economic resilience”.

“As the Cayman Islands takes its place among Commonwealth nations at CHOGM, I am deeply honoured to bring our voice to these critical discussions on trade, sustainability, and resilience,” the premier said. “By engaging in sessions focused on reducing barriers to trade and collaborating with fellow island leaders, we stand ready to champion the needs of small territories. Our participation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building pathways to prosperity and stability for Caymanians.”

Chief Officer Eric Bush, who received a direct invitation from Lord Marland to attend CHOGM, said that engaging in discussions on resilient infrastructure allows them to address the unique challenges faced by small island states and opens doors for networking on a global scale.

“By participating in these high-level exchanges, we position the Cayman Islands as a key player in sustainable development, unlocking opportunities for future partnerships that will benefit our communities and enhance Cayman’s international profile,” Bush added.

Governor Jane Owen said it was “significant that Cayman has been invited” by the UKOT minister to represent the OTs.

She said that as the current UKOTA president, O’Connor-Connolly “would represent the voice of the OT family at CHOGM 2024, as the gathering addresses critical global challenges, from economic cooperation to sustainability.”

Owen added, “This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Cayman’s innovative spirit and dedication to building a resilient and prosperous future for all our citizens. I am confident that our participation will strengthen our partnerships across the Commonwealth, which is home to 2.7 billion people, and further elevate Cayman’s standing on the global stage.”

Anne Kensington-Lott and Darrel Rankine from the planning minister will also be on the trip to provide communication and strategic support during the event. Other delegates include CARICOM Youth Ambassador Vanessa Burke, who will attend both the Youth and Women’s sessions.

CHOGM 2024, themed “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”, emphasizes shared goals for sustainable development.