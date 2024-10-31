PPM appear poised to prop up ‘dysfunctional’ UPM

Joey Hew at pro-port demo in October 2024 (Photo credit: Advancement of Cruise Tourism)

(CNS): The opposition might align with some of the remaining UPM Cabinet members following the resignation of four key figures from the administration Thursday, saying it was dysfunctional. The PPM released a short statement indicating that the party is ready to provide “the leadership” for the country.

CNS understands the PPM met with Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, their former political ally, today and may be prepared to form a coalition to take Cayman through to what is now expected to be a June 2025 election.

In a short statement following the resignations of André Ebanks, Sabrina Turner, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden, the PPM described the situation as an “urgent crisis” threatening the “stability and unity of our nation”. The opposition party said urgent action was required and stressed the necessity of restoring “unity and stability to the business of government”.

The party stated, “With these key figures stepping down, the Cayman Islands faces a defining moment that demands swift and decisive action to restore confidence and chart a secure path forward. For years, the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) has warned of the critical need for a stable, transparent, and unified government dedicated to serving all Caymanians.

“Today’s events have brought these concerns to a breaking point, underscoring the dangers that an unchecked, disorganised government poses to the future of our Islands. Now, more than ever, we must act without delay to protect the interests of our people. A credible, organised, and unified government must be established to ensure that the country is placed back on a steady course.

“In these uncertain times, the PPM stands ready to provide the leadership the Cayman Islands needs and we are carefully considering the available options. We must act with urgency, resolve, and a relentless commitment to the future of our islands. We must restore unity and stability to the business of government,” the PPM added.

CNS has attempted to contact members of the PPM throughout the day, asking if they intend to form a coalition with O’Connor-Connolly and the remaining UPM members. So far, there has been no admission or denial of that intention.

There are only three options for the UPM: the party attempts to limp on as a minority government, a new coalition government is formed, or the governor officially calls for a new election. It is understood that the premier had been seeking a June election, and she may well feel that it is worth continuing in office for the next six months with her former PPM colleagues.

Few details of the current closed-door horse-trading have yet to leak. However, in light of allegations made by the four MPs who resigned today that some Cabinet members are putting self-interest over the country’s interest, it may be surmised that the remaining members of the UPM will be seeking ways to remain in office.

There is speculation that the remaining UPM members want to roll out significant policy developments or legislation to counter criticism of the administration’s failure to deliver much of its original policy agenda over the last three and a half years. The UPM may be looking to accomplish something that they can claim as a major achievement before the elections, such as starting the East-West Arterial extension or immigration reform.