PPM appear poised to prop up ‘dysfunctional’ UPM
(CNS): The opposition might align with some of the remaining UPM Cabinet members following the resignation of four key figures from the administration Thursday, saying it was dysfunctional. The PPM released a short statement indicating that the party is ready to provide “the leadership” for the country.
CNS understands the PPM met with Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, their former political ally, today and may be prepared to form a coalition to take Cayman through to what is now expected to be a June 2025 election.
In a short statement following the resignations of André Ebanks, Sabrina Turner, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden, the PPM described the situation as an “urgent crisis” threatening the “stability and unity of our nation”. The opposition party said urgent action was required and stressed the necessity of restoring “unity and stability to the business of government”.
The party stated, “With these key figures stepping down, the Cayman Islands faces a defining moment that demands swift and decisive action to restore confidence and chart a secure path forward. For years, the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) has warned of the critical need for a stable, transparent, and unified government dedicated to serving all Caymanians.
“Today’s events have brought these concerns to a breaking point, underscoring the dangers that an unchecked, disorganised government poses to the future of our Islands. Now, more than ever, we must act without delay to protect the interests of our people. A credible, organised, and unified government must be established to ensure that the country is placed back on a steady course.
“In these uncertain times, the PPM stands ready to provide the leadership the Cayman Islands needs and we are carefully considering the available options. We must act with urgency, resolve, and a relentless commitment to the future of our islands. We must restore unity and stability to the business of government,” the PPM added.
CNS has attempted to contact members of the PPM throughout the day, asking if they intend to form a coalition with O’Connor-Connolly and the remaining UPM members. So far, there has been no admission or denial of that intention.
There are only three options for the UPM: the party attempts to limp on as a minority government, a new coalition government is formed, or the governor officially calls for a new election. It is understood that the premier had been seeking a June election, and she may well feel that it is worth continuing in office for the next six months with her former PPM colleagues.
Few details of the current closed-door horse-trading have yet to leak. However, in light of allegations made by the four MPs who resigned today that some Cabinet members are putting self-interest over the country’s interest, it may be surmised that the remaining members of the UPM will be seeking ways to remain in office.
There is speculation that the remaining UPM members want to roll out significant policy developments or legislation to counter criticism of the administration’s failure to deliver much of its original policy agenda over the last three and a half years. The UPM may be looking to accomplish something that they can claim as a major achievement before the elections, such as starting the East-West Arterial extension or immigration reform.
Category: Politics
PLEASE say this isn’t so!
Unna do realise that the remaining PPM are a bunch a donkeys.
Ms Governor, call an election now as this bunch of fools led by O’Connor-Connolly are only looking to feather their own nest and screw Cayman. Just look at what that fool Seymour was spewing the other day.
Complete chaos in the CIG. Oh how sweet… and much needed. That is the good news. The bad news is that there is little hope for true ethical reform for a CIG that solves problems, protects its populace, rebuts bribes, and truly works for the future of the Islands. The lynchpin for progress is the Cayman electorate who puts these Ministers in power, and I have NO (not little – but NO) confidence in the intellect and informed views of this segment of Cayman. Far too many are uneducated, ill-informed, bought out, simply unqualified to vote for ‘their masters.’ They are slaves and don’t comprehend that they are electing their masters. Cayman from 1960-2060 will be a chapter in many future textbooks for how a territory/country/jurisdiction fails on it own failed merits. I’m glad I won’t be here to read it – I saw Cayman at it’s BEST!
No Kenny, no Mac and no Bernie. Don’t say you haven’t been warned Joey.
If they do get into bed with remainderof UPM it’ll be PPM death knell.
Does anyone actually believe that the ‘horse trading’ that is going on as the current bunch of politicians try to stay at the trough has anything to do with the interests of the Caymanian people?
Bring on the election!
Incompetents proposing to prop up other incompetents in order to keep themselves at the trough.
Translation…….The development cartel and other corrupt influences are concerned by today’s events and are seeking to ensure that they retain control irrespective of which ‘honourable’ person sits in which chair. Hence the corrupting influences are pushing those that do their bidding to join together for the sake of mutual profit….. which is a very different thing than the good of the country.
“These are uncertain times.” The only thing that makes it uncertain is how to manage the kickbacks from government projects. Political greed is killing this country.
If they get in bed with Mac and Kenny they have lost the votes of myself and my family forever. We will be resigning as members of the Progressives with immediate effect.
Like they care, got rid of Roy. Joey was the death knoll for PPM. Darts adopted son 😆