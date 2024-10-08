Power outage at prison impacts inmates and security

HMP Northward

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has finally confirmed that HMP Northward lost power on Sunday. While officials have remained extremely tight-lipped about the consequences, CNS understands there have been significant security concerns. Power was lost as the Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) was conducting routine maintenance.

A short press statement said that Prison Director Daniel Greaves “relied on a contingency plan, activating a coordinated multi-agency response to ensure minimal disruption”. However, they have not said if the facility has a backup generator.

The release said that with “tremendous support” from the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Regiment, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service would “continue to manage this situation and ensure the safety and security of both staff and prisoners. We will also continue to work with the electrical company to ensure that power is fully restored to the facility as quickly and as safely as possible.”

No other details have been rleased about the situation.