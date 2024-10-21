Power conference opens with regulatory meeting

CUC crews at work

(CNS): The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and Caribbean Utilities Corporation (CUC) are hosting the annual CARILEC Resilient Energy Community (CAREC) Conference in the Cayman Islands this week. Over 120 members of the energy sector, including industry experts, government officials, regulators, renewable energy innovators, and stakeholders from the Caribbean, will meet under the theme “Transitioning Together: Informed, Inclusive, Innovative”.

The conference is being held at the Grand Cayman Marriot and began with a Regulatory Roundtable, which has been held in collaboration with regional agencies, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR), and, more recently, the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

The CAREC 2024 Roundtable is being supported by the US State Department initiative, US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), implemented by the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) with support from Deloitte. Vice President Kamala Harris launched PACC 2023 during the Summit of the Americas in June 2022.

It is based on four pillars: Improving Access to Development Financing, Facilitating Clean Energy Project Development and Investment, Food Security and Enhancing Local Capacity for Climate Adaptation and Resilience.

The Regulatory Roundtable is designed to deepen engagement among governments, regulatory bodies and utilities to identify current and emerging regulatory elements that hinder the acceleration of sustainable energy markets within the Caribbean Community and the wider Caribbean region.

The Opening Ceremony for the conference will feature a keynote address by Dr Michael E. Webber, the John J. McKetta Centennial Energy Chair in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. The award of CARILEC Honorary Lifetime Membership will also be bestowed on three members of the industry during the Opening Ceremony.

Participants will take part in three days of interactive presentations, workshops and networking sessions alongside an exhibition showcasing the best emerging RE technology, all providing a platform for knowledge exchange and sharing best practices, officials from CUC said in a release.

Among the topics for discussion during the conference include decentralising renewable energy (RE) generation in the Caribbean, financing RE expansion, liquified natural gas (LNG) in the Caribbean; the benefits and drawbacks in terms of supply security, decarbonization and energy affordability, and smart grids; and technical and operational solutions for grid resilience and flexibility.

CAREC 2024 is being hosted at a time when the region is prioritising the transition to renewable energy in response to climate change and rising energy demands. This event is expected to inspire and facilitate accelerated action through collaboration and innovation in support of the ongoing efforts of CARILEC and other valued regional and international partners that will contribute to the Caribbean’s vision of a sustainable and resilient energy future.

The CAREC Conference and Exhibition is open to all energy professionals, including companies, independent consultants, and academics.