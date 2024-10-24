Police seek public’s help finding wanted man

Mark Seymour

(CNS): The RCIPS is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Mark Anthony Seymour (39) from George Town, who is wanted for violent offences. Seymour is about 5’11” tall, with a dark complexion, slim build and long dreads. Police said he is known to drive rental cars and motorcycles, but he is not licensed to drive a vehicle and has repeatedly avoided police traffic operations through dangerous driving.

If any member of the public sees Seymour, they are advised not to approach him but instead call 911 immediately and provide as much detail and description as possible about his location, any vehicles being used and possibly the direction of travel.

Anyone with any information about Seymour’s whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.