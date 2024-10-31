Police car rear-ended after sudden stop to avoid crash

(CNS): A marked police car on patrol on Shamrock Road in Bodden Town on Tuesday was rear-ended just before 4:00pm after a White Honda Fit in front of it made “a sudden manoeuvre” while exiting a local shopping centre. The officer driving had to make a sudden stop, causing the vehicle behind the police car to crash into it, the RCIPS said in a release.

The police officer was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The male driver of the Honda Fit, who was wearing a green high-visibility shirt, failed to stop as required under the Traffic Act, which may constitute an offence under the same referred legislation, the police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.