Poinciana price tag rises to almost $23M and counting

Artist’s rendition of the new mental health facility

(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner, under pressure to answer questions in parliament on Thursday about the new residential mental health facility in East End, said the cost so far had surpassed the original price tag by well over $6 million. Turner denied that she or her ministry team were responsible for the problems and delays that have plagued the Poinciana facility, pointing the finger at the Public Works Department, which falls under the planning ministry and Minister Jay Ebanks.

In a submitted parliamentary question, Deputy Opposition Leader Barbara Conolly had asked Turner to “update the House on the building and fit-out costs to date for the Poinciana Mental Health facility”.

In response, Turner said the price tag was now more than CI$22.9 million, though the original budget had been about $16.2 million. The increase had been largely due to the expansion of the facility, including an increase in the size and number of residential cottages from seven to nine and the size of the administration building.

As she answered the question, Turner also spoke about the lengthy delay in the delivery of this long-awaited facility. She repeatedly suggested that the problems that have plagued its development had nothing to do with her or her ministry, even though the project manager answers to the chief officer in the health ministry.

Turner blamed the COVID pandemic, delays in supply chains, the use of multiple contractors, PWD, the Department of Planning, the Building Control Unit and others for the delay.

Some of the buildings have repeatedly failed inspections, indicating that the problem is largely poor and inconsistent construction standards. Turner said there were a number of factors at play, as the project began under a different government and involved other ministries. She said the project was not the responsibility of her ministry, which was the end user.

“The elephant in the room… is who has the responsibility for the overall oversight of the entire project… It is not the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” she said and implied it was the project manager and PWD who is responsible for completing the building.

“The crux is where and why it has taken so long,” Turner added, stating that she had done her best to pass on the information and she was also concerned about how long it has taken.

The main buildings and cottages are now complete but are all still undergoing inspections. The full certificate of occupancy has not been issued as there are still problems with the structures, and Turner said they have to be rectified to get the buildings through the inspection. She said the cottages are going to be handed over in phases, with three to be opened shortly to allow some residents in overseas facilities to be repatriated.

With no clear answers on offer as to who is responsible, Turner accepted that the project manager “updated” the chief officer in her ministry. After COVID, the ministry began ramping up asking for updates, Turner said, noting that in the early hours of that morning, she had received a lengthy chronological outline with the answers she had been asking for over the last three years.

Turner repeatedly stated that the problems related to the “hand that she was dealt with” but accepted that it is her ministry that holds the budget. She said she could not be sure there was sufficient money budgeted to complete the project as “it looks as though every time there is an inspection, there is something else that is needed”, suggesting that more cash would likely be needed.

Moses Kirkconnell MP (CBWLC), saying he was trying to understand what was happening, asked how the project was still being funded by her ministry, which holds the budget for it, if the project manager, who reports to her ministry, had not been doing so in a timely manner.

Turner said that “accountability has been a huge topic”, and all she could do was trust the reports. Although she holds the budget, she, as minister, could not be responsible for the operational arm. She can only work alongside civil service and hope they deliver projects in a timely manner.

Opposition Leader Joey Hew said the opposition was “drowning in search of answers” to inquiries from constituents, and that he was struggling to understand whether or not the project manager was updating the ministry on a regular basis.

Turner said that getting information had been “challenging” and while communications had improved, the ministry had been focused on COVID for first couple of years of this administration.

Wrapping up her answers, Turber gave her word to the people of the Cayman Islands that she would provide a date when the facility would received a full certificate of occupancy as soon as possible.