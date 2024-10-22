Permits waived for owners to clean up 7MB debris

Collapsed sea wall on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency (MSCR) has announced that due to erosion and “other storm-related impacts” that affected the southern end of Seven Mile Beach this month, owners do not need a coastal works permit to clean up their property. A combination of over-development, sea-level rise and the unusual storms in our area has left the famous beach eroded and the sea full of rubble, crumbled concrete and various other building debris as hard structures built on the beach fell into the ocean.

At a Cabinet meeting, it was decided to waive the application for a coastal work permit for the clean-up. Owners are now being asked to remove debris from the beach (if they have any left) and the water in front of their properties, as this material poses a risk to human health and safety and to the marine environment.

This one-off limited waiver does not include coastal projects that involve the construction of any structures, beach modification, or excavation of any kind. These projects are subject to the normal Coastal Works Permit Application process.

Property owners are advised to notify the relevant government agencies of their plans to remove the debris from the marine environment by completing the digital Coastal Works Debris Removal Notice form.

Upon completion of the form, the Departments of Planning, Lands and Survey, Environment, and the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit will automatically be informed of the property owners’ intentions. If necessary, each agency can then respond to the owners with comments. If the proposed project doesn’t meet the criteria outlined, a full Coastal Works Permit Application may be required.

The criteria for man-made debris removal from the crown seabed or the shoreline without a coastal works permit are as follows:

Work must be conducted from shore; no heavy equipment shall enter the marine

environment.

environment. Equipment used to remove the debris from the seabed/marine environment shall be such

that avoids excavating sand (e.g. use pinchers/grabbers, or rock buckets); any sand and

natural rubble shall be returned to the beach.

that avoids excavating sand (e.g. use pinchers/grabbers, or rock buckets); any sand and natural rubble shall be returned to the beach. In instances where fine rubble/debris is to be removed, this will be done by hand

collection.

collection. No causeway or fill material shall be placed on the beach (including for access).

If a barge is to be used, it shall operate in water with a depth of 3 feet or greater only.

Only man-made materials and debris shall be removed from the seabed with the

exception of large trees that have fallen into the sea and/or are obstructing access along

the foreshore.

exception of large trees that have fallen into the sea and/or are obstructing access along the foreshore. The removal works shall not include construction of any structures, beach modification,

or excavation of any kind.

or excavation of any kind. Materials shall be stockpiled a minimum of 50 feet from the current high water line.

Removed debris shall be stockpiled on the parcel for inspection purposes to ensure that

no excavation of sand has occurred.

Property owners are advised that they, and not the government, will be liable for any and all liability arising from any activity by them, their agents, contractors or others working on their behalf in undertaking the clearing and removal of debris or related activity. The onus is on the property owner to ensure that all agents, contractors or others working on their behalf are authorised to do so and have all necessary, valid business licences and permits, including from the Department of Planning as necessary.

If a project requires the use of or access to private property not owned by the owner, the onus is on the property owner to liaise with the other relevant property owners to secure consent to use and access that private property.