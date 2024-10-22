Officials raise fears over kids eating ganja gummies

(CNS): Government officials are urging parents to pay attention to the possibility that their children may come into contact with and consume ganja-laced gummies. The products, which are now sold legally to adults in Canada and parts of the United States, are still illegal in the Cayman Islands. But the candies containing THC are finding their way here and can pose a danger to children. Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said that no amount of these products is safe for kids to consume.

“These products are created for the American market and for adult consumption,” he said. “When children consume gummies or other edibles laced with THC or its derivatives, it can lead to serious health complications, including extreme drowsiness, confusion, respiratory issues, and even more severe outcomes, such as seizures or loss of consciousness.”

The candy-like appearance of gummies, combined with “the deceptive packaging that appeals directly to children, increases the likelihood of consumption” and they are urging parents, teachers, and community members to be aware that the products are becoming increasingly common.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the THC-laced gummies pose a significant danger to children, as they are packaged to resemble regular candy. “Even small amounts of THC can have serious effects on a child’s health. We urge parents and caregivers to be proactive and aware of the products their children may have access to, given how appealing these gummies can be to children due to their candy-like appearance,” he added.

With Halloween, Pirates Week and Christmas all coming up — celebrations often filled with an abundance of candy — officials appear worried that ganja gummies may be unknowingly given to children. Dr Williams-Rodriguez said people giving out candy to children should take care because the packaging of the THC products are not dissimilar to ordinary sugar gummies, making it difficult to distinguish between the two, creating the risk of accidental ingestion.

“As part of our commitment to building a safer, healthier society, we remain focused on equipping youth and their families with the knowledge and tools to navigate emerging risks,” said Brenda Watson from the National Drug Council.

“We will continue to empower communities through our evidence-based programmes and ongoing drug prevention initiatives. It is our collective duty to safeguard the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our young people, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive. Our efforts emphasise the importance of vigilance and proactive engagement.”

Moving forward, the Public Health Department, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the NDC and the police will be working closely to raise awareness and prevent the spread of THC-laced edibles.

RCIPS Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks stressed the importance of community vigilance.

“We urge parents to talk with their children about these types of drugs and emphasise the danger they present when consumed,” he said. “If any parent or child has come into contact with these types of drugs, please contact 911 or your local district police station. The RCIPS continues to work with CBC (Customs and Border Control) and other relevant government entities to address this concern in our community.”

CBC Assistant Director Tina Campbell said the department was committed to working collaboratively with partners to ensure these products do not reach communities.

“We are actively engaged in intercepting THC-laced products and other illicit items at our borders and will continue to do so with heightened vigilance. Protecting the health and safety of our youth is a shared responsibility, and CBC will do its part to support the safety and well-being of all Caymanians,” she added.