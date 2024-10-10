Official estimate of population is almost 88,000

(CNS): As of June this year, the estimated population of the Cayman Islands had risen to 87,866, a more than 5% increase on the 2023 figure and a growth in headcount of around 3,000 people from December 2023, when the population stood at 84,738. The number of Caymanians rose by just 2.5% to 39,897, while the number of permanent residents grew to 7,822 from 6,433 in the spring of 2023. The non-Caymanian population is now estimated to be more than 40,000, a 4.8% increase from last year.

Cayman’s rapidly growing population is not a result of a growing birth rate but an increase in migrant workers. According to the Spring 2024 Labour Force Survey, more than 53% of the workforce (33,573 people) are expatriates. The overall population is made up of 44,936 men (up by 6.3% since last spring) and 42,930 women (up by 3.7%) — another sign that foreign workers are boosting the population.

Children under the age of 15 make up 14.6% of the population and people aged over 65 now make up more than 8.1%. Collectively termed as the ‘dependent population’, these two age groups accounted for 22.7% of the total population.

Non-Caymanians make up the largest proportion of the population, accounting for well over 54% of the population. Just under 9% of those are now permanent residents. Caymanians now make up 45.4% of the overall population.

Among the working population,, the largest group of workers is now in the construction sector, accounting for 12.3% of the workforce. Meanwhile, the financial sector is the fourth largest industry employer, with 7.7% of the workforce.

Despite government’s continued claims that small businesses are the backbone of the economy and a generator of jobs, in reality the vast majority of workers are employed in larger organisations with 50 or more employees. Almost one-third of the workforce and almost 40% of working Caymanians are employed by larger companies. By contrast, micro-business with five or fewer employees account for a quarter of the workforce.

The survey also revealed that the most people live in rented accommodation. Over 52% of households are rented while just over 44% are owned by residents. The vast majority of households, almost 98%, have cell phones, while just 17% still have landline telephones. 96% of the population has air-conditioning and 95% has internet connection, while 8% said they had domestic helpers.

In this survey the ESO also asked about rents and mortgage costs. The average rent paid by a tenant was $3,776, while the median was $3,000. The district of George Town recorded the highest figures, with anmean rent of approximately $4,009 and a median of $3,500. The Sister Islands had the lowest rents, with an average of $2,164 and a median of $2,000.

The estimated mean mortgage payment was $2,409, while the median was $2,000. Again George Town recorded the highest figures, approximately $2,637 and $2,150, respectively. The Sister Islands had the lowest estimates, with an average of $1,321 and a median payment of $1,138.

49% of households had housing structure insurance, while only 18.3% had content insurance.