(CNS): The new list of electors published by the Elections Office on Tuesday has just a few dozen more voters than the July list, even though the 2025 General Election and a three-question referendum will take place in around seven months. While the premier hasn’t yet set a date for the poll, it is expected to be in April. This means that new voters who register by 1 January will be able to vote unless the elections are held earlier than 1 April.

The electoral roll published on 30 September has 65 more voters than the list published on 1 July, up from 23,464 to 23,529. However, at least another 6,000 people are eligible to vote but have not yet registered. Voters who registered by 1 October will be on the 1 January list.

The Elections Office has begun a voter drive as the clock ticks down on the 1 January deadline for voters to make the 1 April register. The government is unlikely to call a general election earlier than 1 April, but if it does, it is now too late for new voters to make that list.