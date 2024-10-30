Murdered man not associated with gang culture

Jason Johnson (from social media)

(CNS): Jason Johnson (36), who was shot and killed on Sunday night outside his home in Bronze Avenue, George Town, was not associated with gangs, police believe, and the murder, which does not appear to be gang-related, was the result of a local dispute. Policing in the community has increased, and detectives are working on a number of leads, but no arrests have yet been made in relation to the third murder of the year.

Johnson, a Jamaican national who was working in construction, was gunned down as he stood outside his house at around 8:30pm in a neighbourhood not known for gun-related crime. He was taken in a friend’s car to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.