Ministers and PS resign amidst UPM dysfunction

(L-R) Sabrina Turner, Andre Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden at today’s press conference

(CNS): Deputy Premier André Ebanks, Ministers Sabrina Turner and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, and Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden have resigned from the UPM Government, effective immediately. Ebanks said their position had become untenable after several months of dysfunction, disorganisation and a lack of professionalism.

He said that this and a specific “mode of operation” in handling a recent issue, coupled with the totality of how the government has been working, triggered the walkout.

Speaking at a hastily convened press conference Thursday morning, just after the four had tendered their resignations to the governor, Ebanks said the country was at risk of “erroneous decision-making and reputational damage, which could have long-term adverse consequences”.

As a result of disagreements on both principle and policy, the four had made the decision to resign and begin working on forming a group that could come together to lead the country with integrity, which Ebanks implied was in short supply on the current government benches.

He said that not all ministers had been afforded the same level of transparency and involvement to make informed decisions in the best interests of the people and the country as a whole, which is leading to the erosion of due process.

“The atmosphere in meetings does not foster objective analysis or provide a forum for a respectful exchange of differing views. In fact, there is unchecked disrespect, particularly towards women in caucus, which dissuades open dialogue and discourages healthy discourse,” Ebanks said.

“Increasingly, self-interest above country interest is reflected in decision making, which diverts funding, time and efforts from addressing national priorities and hinders equitable resolution of constituency needs,” he added.

Describing their decision as “agonising”, he said, “We owe a higher duty to the country and its people. We cannot compromise our professional integrity and our responsibility to uphold the highest standard of good governance, accountability, due process and objectivity.”

Ebanks and his colleagues would not be drawn on specifics but stated that they would be speaking with the press more in the coming days. He said that this was just day one, and they needed to gather their thoughts on the way forward and how to achieve the goal of a better government.

Ebanks said that the four MPs would remain dutiful representatives of their constituencies until the governor calls a general election, “when the people of the Cayman Islands can choose to elect a new group of principled leaders committed to good governance, professionalism, innovation and a shared vision to take our three Islands to a brighter future for this and future generations of Caymanians”.

Bernie Bush MP is currently travelling. The four MPs said they had messaged him about their decision but were unable to say if their back-bench colleague was joining them, though there was an indication that they were hopeful that he would.

This move by the group means the government no longer has a majority, but it could still hold onto power until an April election with the support of members of the PPM. In December 2012, after McKeeva Bush was ousted from the office of premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and her fellow disaffected UDP colleagues, who formed the People’s National Alliance, were supported by the opposition PPM to carry the administration through to an election held six months later.

CNS has reached out to MPs who are still members of the UPM and independent opposition members. We are awaiting a response.

Check back to CNS later today for more on what is believed to have triggered this latest government crisis.