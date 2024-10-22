Minister says ignoring DoE advice has led to devastation
(CNS): In a post on her social media pages, Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks recognised that developers’ failure to heed science-based advice from the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council has had a devastating impact on the Cayman Islands’ environment and economy.
Ebanks-Wilks wrote that ignoring sound scientific advice, such as building further back from the ocean and not building in flood-prone areas, in the face of climate change has led to the current erosion on Seven Mile Beach and increased flooding.
“Someone said to me yesterday that what we are facing on our beach is not about climate change; it’s about allowing developments to build too close to the ocean. I agree that we have allowed properties to build too close to the ocean,” she stated in her post.
“If you look at pictures of Seven Mile Beach 20 years ago, you would have said that the setbacks were reasonable. However, from back then, our scientists were advising us differently. Back then, [the] Department of Environment was talking about global warming.”
The minister, who has held the sustainability portfolio since Wayne Panton was ousted from office last October, said that “these conversations” about over-development and its confluence with rising sea levels were happening, “but many laughed and thought the Department of Environment was trying to cripple development. Yet, if you look at development in Cayman since the National Conservation Act was passed, it certainly has not slowed down development.”
Although the DoE and the NCC has been subjected to significant criticisms, including accusations by planning department officials, the Central Planning Authority and the developer lobby, the is the first time that Ebanks-Wilks has publicly voiced her support for the science-based advice that the DoE has offered and noted the poor development decisions that have been made.
“The scientists that work for our country have studied the impacts of Global Warming,” she said. The minister noted that what may appear to be blocked drains could now very well be full because the tides are higher.
“But developers have been allowed to build in flood-prone areas and fill their properties with no regard for the effects of neighbouring properties,” she said. “The setbacks, removal of seagrass beds, dredging, beach walls, stormwater management, the list goes on. We certainly need to plan ahead when it comes to development and that means considering environmental factors.”
Ebanks urged people to begin the discussion — though, in fact, discussions have been going on for many years. However, the environment has consistently lost to development because, even with the National Conservation Law, the battle has never been balanced.
Sustainable Cayman, now one of the largest and most vocal groups campaigning for much greater environmental protection in the Cayman Islands, has been campaigning against over-development and the destruction of mangroves for several years, urging the government to curb development on the coast and in the wetlands.
In a new video reel, the activists highlight the government’s failings and some of the decisions made by the current administration that Ebanks-Wilks supported, such as selecting a more environmentally damaging route for the East-West Arterial extension. They are urging voters to elect new representatives next year who will finally re-balance the situation in favour of this country’s natural resources.
Category: Climate Change, development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Boy she’s smart to have figured this out on her own. “No $hit Sherlock” Wilksie is our saviour, but when will she recognise she’s in the hot seat and bloody well do something about it. Saying you’re gonna do something up on your election campaign podium is too late. Now get the F to it!
No dump deal,
Seven mile beach erosion,
Overcrowded roads,
ancient and unworkable public transport,
Uninsured and drunk drivers running amok,
Destruction of blue iguana habitat illegally,
virtually worst in the world for renewables as a percentage of total energy production (2.9%)
Gov’t doing a fine old job.
Now get to know the new term for moving sand : “ Beach Nourishment “. As-per the Dart commissioned report story in his / the other local online media source.
Literally , being given advice to dump millions of $ into laying brought in sand onto the affected areas of 4.5 mile beach. Berksoy starting off the bidding with $3 Mil.
If anyone wants to see how the ocean can move sand, I urge them to view videos available on the effects of hurricane Milton this past month in Florida.
Terribly misinformed drivel from someone who should know better.
“Begin the discussion” you say Katherine? Does that mean you’re ready? How about listening to the public past and present, intervening in SAGC Boards running amok, and/or combatting the rampant privater-public corruption flourishing under your own Cabinet’s regime. We are conditioned skeptics of faux sincerity. Best of luck retaining your seat Katherine, you’re going to need it.
Same minister that cancelled regen that would have solved an environmental disaster as well as reducing CO2.
after reading this i have even less confidence in the minister….
Ebanks-Wilks said:
* “Someone said to me yesterday that what we are facing on our beach is not about climate change; it’s about allowing developments to build too close to the ocean. I agree that we have allowed properties to build too close to the ocean,” she stated in her post.
* “If you look at pictures of Seven Mile Beach 20 years ago, you would have said that the setbacks were reasonable. However, from back then, our scientists were advising us differently. Back then, [the] Department of Environment was talking about global warming.”
I disagree with that person who said it’s not about Climate Change(s). The science warned us, and warned us many times. But only the almighty dollar was listened to, many developments were rubber stamped, damn be the environment and suggestions, requests to protect, spend more to preserve, use less land to adjust for environmental challenges and changes. Now we’re seeing the results of the poor decisions, with much blame to go around, many Caymanians and foreign developers are guilty of cheating to get their development down and sold out, all the while they were denouncing the cries and warnings of climate change and the warming of earth’s oceans/seas. Ignoring and hating on people at DoE and NCC because they brought scientific evidence about over development in areas that are Not sustainable in the long-term or are too fragile to play Russian roulette with. Well, the bullet found the chamber, trigger has been pulled and the damage has been done.
** For clarification on this comment;
“…Back then, [the] Department of Environment was talking about global warming.”
Here’s a summary of the difference between Global Warming and Climate Change:
A. “Global Warming refers only to the Earth’s rising surface temperature, while Climate Change includes warming and the “side effects” of warming — like melting glaciers, heavier rainstorms, or more frequent drought. Said another way, global warming is one symptom of the much larger problem of human-caused climate change. –
B. “Global Warming refers to the rise in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. “Climate change” refers to the increasing changes in the measures of climate over a long period of time – including precipitation, temperature, and wind patterns.”
“Anyone who believes in indefinite growth in anything physical, on a physically finite planet, is either mad or an economist.” – Kenneth Boulding
“Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks recognised that developers’ failure to heed science-based advice from the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council has had a devastating impact on the Cayman Islands’ environment and economy.”
Do you hear that?? I think the penny has finally dropped! Too late, but they might actually finally be getting it?
well Wayne and Katherine get it. I wouldn’t say the rest of them do…
religion defies reason and rationality and is useful to pacify the people to keep them in line bye the combination of religious and political leaders. Knowledge is evil (read Genesis)
👍🏿
“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.” ~Seneca
Some developers have heeded setbacks. Fraser Wellon’s properties (Waters Edge, Watercolours, and the new Watermark) exemplify this.
The new Watermark building is set back almost 300 feet from the water, with the first occupiable floor and pools/deck area raised around 16 feet above sea level.
So if you have $10 million of loose change hanging around, buy a unit there 🙂
Damn, 12:53, like most of us Caymanians I can’t quite make that $10 million so I’ll have to just stay in my little unit in the eastern districts, surrounded by an ever increasing number of Jamaicans.
😄
Well, Fraser spends Clive Calder’s money very well and Clive makes very good investments back out of Fraser’s attention to details (for the most part, at least from my observations over the years tracking such things).
How does anybody come and go after the airport submerges?
“Ebanks urged people to begin the discussion”
Umm, is that not her job? Why is she not doing anything?
She is trying to simultaneously blame the public, while courting their reelection votes. It’s unclear if she understands the nuance there.
The discussion began long, long ago. They thought we were a bunch of tree huggers. Many still do.
Is the tide turning? Peut-être…
Greed is killing Cayman. These islands are being destroyed before our eyes. Caymanians need to show some backbone if they want their homeland to survive. Otherwise they’ll end up like the Hawaiians. Priced out and forced to move somewhere else.
from the person who walked away from the dump negotiations….and has no plan for anything.
worthless populist soundbites.
The dart dump deal was a good concept and idea, but was a bad deal and unaffordable for Govt
waffle…please give examples.
I’m sorry but there has been very little development on SMB in the last decade. What was the last one? Watercolors?
Has DOR been objecting with their advice for the last 30 years or is this new? Not being a jackass, I’m actually asking.
Because most of the properties having problems are nowhere near anything new.
Wait… where have you been this last 10 years?
Does the minister understand that the majority of these developments were built in the 80s when they would have been set back 130ft at the time? What’s the ACTUAL plan since there are existing buildings and owners with legal rights? This sounds like a lot of waffle, no actual solution. If the solution is that the CIG will pay them all to knock down those developments or prevent them from protecting them then just say so- and let u know the costs associated with that. Nothing but talk- WHAT is a managed retreat and HOW will it be implemented???
It’s either managed by way of the proprietors or forced by nature. You choose.
The area of issue has developments that were built in the 80’s some 40 years ago and we have had zero renourishment of sand plan in place.
Imagine our airport built in 1980 and we did absolutely nothing to improve the runway…..
Simple solution … sand sand sand, yep you still gonna move up and down the beach but is the correct option.
Are you saying that no walls have been built since 1980
Was the Marriott Pool Deck built with a 130 foot set back from the actual high water mark?
What was the setback on MT’s house?
The public deserves to know.