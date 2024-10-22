Minister says ignoring DoE advice has led to devastation

Royal Palms after the recent stormy weather

(CNS): In a post on her social media pages, Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks recognised that developers’ failure to heed science-based advice from the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council has had a devastating impact on the Cayman Islands’ environment and economy.

Ebanks-Wilks wrote that ignoring sound scientific advice, such as building further back from the ocean and not building in flood-prone areas, in the face of climate change has led to the current erosion on Seven Mile Beach and increased flooding.

“Someone said to me yesterday that what we are facing on our beach is not about climate change; it’s about allowing developments to build too close to the ocean. I agree that we have allowed properties to build too close to the ocean,” she stated in her post.

“If you look at pictures of Seven Mile Beach 20 years ago, you would have said that the setbacks were reasonable. However, from back then, our scientists were advising us differently. Back then, [the] Department of Environment was talking about global warming.”

The minister, who has held the sustainability portfolio since Wayne Panton was ousted from office last October, said that “these conversations” about over-development and its confluence with rising sea levels were happening, “but many laughed and thought the Department of Environment was trying to cripple development. Yet, if you look at development in Cayman since the National Conservation Act was passed, it certainly has not slowed down development.”

Although the DoE and the NCC has been subjected to significant criticisms, including accusations by planning department officials, the Central Planning Authority and the developer lobby, the is the first time that Ebanks-Wilks has publicly voiced her support for the science-based advice that the DoE has offered and noted the poor development decisions that have been made.

“The scientists that work for our country have studied the impacts of Global Warming,” she said. The minister noted that what may appear to be blocked drains could now very well be full because the tides are higher.

“But developers have been allowed to build in flood-prone areas and fill their properties with no regard for the effects of neighbouring properties,” she said. “The setbacks, removal of seagrass beds, dredging, beach walls, stormwater management, the list goes on. We certainly need to plan ahead when it comes to development and that means considering environmental factors.”

Ebanks urged people to begin the discussion — though, in fact, discussions have been going on for many years. However, the environment has consistently lost to development because, even with the National Conservation Law, the battle has never been balanced.

Sustainable Cayman, now one of the largest and most vocal groups campaigning for much greater environmental protection in the Cayman Islands, has been campaigning against over-development and the destruction of mangroves for several years, urging the government to curb development on the coast and in the wetlands.

In a new video reel, the activists highlight the government’s failings and some of the decisions made by the current administration that Ebanks-Wilks supported, such as selecting a more environmentally damaging route for the East-West Arterial extension. They are urging voters to elect new representatives next year who will finally re-balance the situation in favour of this country’s natural resources.