Milton churns up Cayman seas, worsening erosion

The Marriott pool deck on Wednesday

Traffic chaos as seas crash onto the road in downtown George Town on Wednesday

(CNS): Although Hurricane Milton was hundreds of miles from the Cayman Islands throughout Wednesday, it still caused very rough seas on the west coast of Grand Cayman as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico. Large waves crashed along the harbour in George Town and all along Seven Mile Beach, compounding the beach erosion problems, and battered West Bay, especially in North West Point.

Debris washed onto the roadway along with the waves, making it extremely unsafe. As a result, police closed Seafarers Way on the waterfront between Warwick Drive and Fort Street and urged the public to stay away.

Pictures and videos were posted all over social media illustrating the worsening erosion at sites such as The Sovereign condos, Laguna Del Mar, Royal Palms and Coral Beach. At the Marriott resort, waves crashed over the swimming pool deck into the pool, which guests are still allowed to use even though the adjacent bar and restaurant deck is closed. Planning officials have condemned the structure due to the significant erosion.

At some properties on the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, where the sand is now continually eroding even without storms, the situation is worsening, even where there is almost no beach left. Rubble is crumbling into the sea, polluting the marine environment and leaving what were once luxury properties facing the full force of the churned-up sea and large waves.

Two cruise ships scheduled to visit the George Town port on Tuesday were cancelled, and the port docks were flooded.