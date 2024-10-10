Milton churns up Cayman seas, worsening erosion
(CNS): Although Hurricane Milton was hundreds of miles from the Cayman Islands throughout Wednesday, it still caused very rough seas on the west coast of Grand Cayman as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico. Large waves crashed along the harbour in George Town and all along Seven Mile Beach, compounding the beach erosion problems, and battered West Bay, especially in North West Point.
Debris washed onto the roadway along with the waves, making it extremely unsafe. As a result, police closed Seafarers Way on the waterfront between Warwick Drive and Fort Street and urged the public to stay away.
Pictures and videos were posted all over social media illustrating the worsening erosion at sites such as The Sovereign condos, Laguna Del Mar, Royal Palms and Coral Beach. At the Marriott resort, waves crashed over the swimming pool deck into the pool, which guests are still allowed to use even though the adjacent bar and restaurant deck is closed. Planning officials have condemned the structure due to the significant erosion.
At some properties on the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, where the sand is now continually eroding even without storms, the situation is worsening, even where there is almost no beach left. Rubble is crumbling into the sea, polluting the marine environment and leaving what were once luxury properties facing the full force of the churned-up sea and large waves.
Two cruise ships scheduled to visit the George Town port on Tuesday were cancelled, and the port docks were flooded.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
The old folks used to tell us as kids that it was not wise to build so close to the sea. Many of the impacted properties need to be condemned and demolished.
Your old folks built these structures.
I would say the members of parliament have their heads in the sand on this issue, but unfortunately the sand is all gone.
Hmmm…remember going to G.C. w/ family in 1979…BEYOND Royal Palms, VERY-LITTLE building….RACED on the 7-mile beach run; a full beach @ the time….NOW, it would be the 4 1/2 mile “beach-run”…BUT, will return for the 35th time in January…hope we can STILL land @ OWEN ROBERTS Airport..
Successive governments allowed these developments to be built very close to the sandy beach front with sea walls, pools, restaurants and decks all within a stones throw of the sea.
If you build by the sea isn’t reasonable to expect that there will be a chance that water can come higher and higher – then erode away structures?
The affected properties should be expected to clean up all the debris – now – common sense should prevail.
Dont blame this all on climate change – blame it on greed, poor planning approvals and the good ol boy network.
These properties on the south are mainly 30 to 40 years old, and were built well back from the water at the time (Laguna, Marriott etc).
Marriott ( known as Radisson back then) in the early 90s had a deep, deep beach. Image:
http://www.citycliks.com/graphics/24_06.jpg
The reef balls they put in the ocean in front of the Marriott hotel definitely changed/ disrupted the ocean currents in a negative way on our 7Mile beach.
Just imagine how a dock that will accommodate Mega ships in the open ocean would create
Negatively ocean currents that would negatively affect our currently 5 Mile Beach !
Vote No !
The groyne at Treasure Island and Marnie’s wall are to blame.
I keep thinking about these properties coming out of the sea. There was not even a proper hurricane nearby. It’s a weird feeling knowing they must be on borrowed time. We never had a direct hit in a while but a major one will come eventually. Then what?
Time for the government to condem and purchase the damaged properties that are eroding the beach, before it gets worse and cost even more to replenish. Once the drbris is cleaned up and things stabilize, sell the properies to developers who can build smaller properties far enought back from the high water mark to not cause any further erosion.
Lacovia probably needs to be reconfigured before they get too far along and end up causing the same eroision issues.
Condeming more will save huge replenishment dollars in the future.
Why should government purchase them?
Remove the port and the TI groynes and the beach will return in no time.
Is there a link to some of the social media pictures? Interested to see what Sovereign and Laguna Del Mar looked like after the last couple days.
Where is Planning? Why can’t they issue orders to have buildings removed ? For Laguna is is structurally stable? Whos is dealing with this urgent issue?
But is the Marriott hot tub still open?
How is the Marriott even selling rooms? The place needs knocking down!
The weather forecast for October 23rd might just knock it down for us.
Marnie’s house needs to be first to go, as it was the initial catalyst.
The 23rd of October? You been getting weather reports from god or what? If so, let me know what stocks to buy please.
My bad… October 19th! But it’s comming!
Models are showing the 18th.
And they want to build a pier long enough to service mega ships??????
The Marriott is the Pier!