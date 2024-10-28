Man shot dead, police open murder enquiry

(CNS): A man was shot and killed in George Town on Sunday night in the area industrial area near Bronze Road. The report was made to the police at about 8:30pm, who learned the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private car, where he had been pronounced dead by the attending doctor. Police have not yet revealed any further details about the incident or the victim and do not appear to have made any arrests, but investigations continued Monday morning at the scene.

This is the third murder so far this year following the death of Rodney Anthony Rivers (59) from George Town in July after he was stabbed in the abdomen in Windsor Park, and Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) from West Bay was shot dead in January in King Road.

Anyone who witnessed this latest killing or has any information about the incident is asked to contact 911 or the George Town Police Station on 949 4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.