Man runs away after foiled door-step mugging

(CNS): A woman received a minor injury on Sunday evening during an altercation with a would-be mugger outside a residence on Hirst Road, Bodden Town. The police said the woman arrived at the location at around 7:45pm. As she got out of her vehicle, she was approached by a man wearing a mask who demanded money. She refused, and an altercation ensued until another person came from the house, when the masked man ran away empty-handed.

The suspect was tall with a fair complexion and was dressed in all black with a black mask. He did not appear to be armed.

The matter is currently under investigation by Bodden Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949 7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.