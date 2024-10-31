Loss-making Turtle Centre seeks to increase appeal

Cayman Turtle Centre (Photo credit Mark Hardison)

(CNS): As the Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay continues to lose millions of dollars every year, the beleaguered tourist attraction is looking for marketing experts to elevate its appeal, revamp the entire product, overhaul the website and help it make money, including encouraging donations. According to documents on the procurement website, the CTC is looking to develop new products and improve its existing ones to increase visitor satisfaction.

According to its 2021 annual report, the CTC, previously known as the Turtle Farm, continues to sell farmed meat, which makes up half of its revenue. Nevertheless, sales and production are in decline — a possible indication that tastes are evolving. Even though turtle stew is Cayman’s national dish and the farm sells at a loss to encourage those who still eat turtle not to poach or buy poached meat, consumption is declining.

However, the farming of an endangered animal remains controversial, and the CTC avoids the promotion of meat sales, focusing instead on promoting the facility as a tourist attraction. But ever since the redeveloped and enlarged centre opened in 2006, revenue through admissions has fallen far short of operating costs.

In 2021, ticket sales accounted for just 16% of revenue. Food, drink and merchandise make up 26% of the takings, and a very small amount of cash comes from donations for the farm’s release efforts. All of this combined brings in around $1.2 million, which is why it needs a massive cash injection year after year. According to the 2024/2025 budget, the CTC will be running an operating deficit this year of $9.5M and over $10M in 2025.

Against that backdrop, the CTC is looking for experts to redo almost every element of the facility. Officials said they want to completely overhaul the website, focusing on a full redesign to modernise the look, feel and functionality. It will include a payment portal and “a robust donation portal”.

Regardless of the farming of meat at the facility, the CTC has promoted its conservation credentials, having released turtle hatchlings into the sea for decades, which has had a significant impact on the number of turtles now nesting on Grand Cayman’s beaches.

However, there have been concerns in the past about disease, genetic mutations and other health-related problems at the facility, as well as questions about the safety of releasing farmed turtles into the ocean and the negative impact it may have on wild turtles.

Despite the many problems the centre faces, the aim now is to increase revenue. The conservation mission is expected to play a key part in the revamp, which will include new fundraising initiatives, PR opportunities, enhancement of the CTC’s retail products, and new experiences or programmes.

“The Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre aims to increase revenue, improve visitor experience and strengthen the Centre’s brand presence,” officials said in the bid documents.

“The primary goal of the branding strategy is to position CTCEC as a premier destination that attracts stayover visitors, fosters enduring relationships with local patrons, and raises awareness of their conservation efforts. By achieving these objectives, CTCEC aims to enhance their reputation, drive visitor engagement, and support their mission of conservation and sustainability.”

The bid is open until 15 November.