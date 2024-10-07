Local jobless rate at 4.9% as workers grow to 62k

(CNS): The significant growth in the workforce over the last year has done little to assist the local unemployment rate, which was still running at 4.9% at the end of April. According to the results of the ESO’s Spring 2024 Labour Force Survey, over 61,000 people are currently in work, an increase of 6.5% compared to Spring 2023 LFS. Of those, just over 22,000 are Caymanian. The number of unemployed people who are looking for work was estimated at 1,740, of which 1,142 are Caymanians.

The number of unemployed Caymanians rose by over 300 from the spring of 2023 but remained steady compared to the Fall 2023 LFS. According to this latest survey, the unemployment rate among Caymanians grew by 1.2% compared to last spring, but it fell by 0.1% compared to the unemployment rate among locals at the end of October last year.

The increase in the number of people in work overall compared to the fall survey is quite significant; in the six months between October 2023 and the end of April 2024, an additional 2,500 people were added to the workforce, the majority of which were expatriates. Over the 12-month period between the 2023 spring survey and this year, the total labour force, which includes those looking for work, increased by almost 7% to reach a record-breaking 62,743 people, and over 61,000 of them have a job.

Despite an increase in the headcount, wages showed no sign of increasing for the majority of people. Around 30,000 workers, nearly half of the workforce, earn less than $4,800 per month, with almost 15,000 earning a monthly salary under $2,400.

The survey also reveals another increase in the official population. It is now 87,866, up by around 5% from last year.