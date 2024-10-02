Local grocery stores say no need to panic-buy

Foster’s Countryside in Savannah

(CNS): The dockworkers’ strike in the United States at ports along the US East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico, which began on Tuesday, will have no immediate effect on grocery supplies coming into the Cayman Islands, according to a joint release from local supermarkets. A release from the Ministry of Tourism and Ports said the two major shipping lines that operate ships between the US and Cayman say that importation of goods is not expected to be impacted at this time as they are not union-affiliated entities.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands is actively working with both companies and monitoring the situation, the ministry said, adding that PACI will provide updates if there are any changes or further implications for the Cayman Islands.

A statement issued Tuesday evening by Foster’s and Priced Right in solidarity with Cost-U-Less, Hurley’s and Kirks said the supply chain remains fully operational. The stores noted that the ongoing strike is happening at unionised ports, whereas the two primary ports that they rely on are non-unionised and continue to function at full capacity. This ensures there will be no immediate disruption to their operations.

“Only shipments passing through unionized ports are experiencing delays, and we have no reason to anticipate a significant impact on our ability to stock and supply goods,” the release said. “Our on-island inventory is fully stocked, and we have built-in redundancies within our supply chain to safeguard against potential disruptions. This approach, part of our regular logistics planning, also helps mitigate risks from external factors such as hurricanes.”

Nevertheless, although local stores are not directly affected by the strike, store owners are closely monitoring the situation to ensure they can continue to provide the products and services that residents depend on.

“We remain committed to maintaining the stability and reliability of our supply chain during this period and will take all necessary steps to keep our shelves fully stocked. Our top priority is serving our community. We appreciate your trust and will continue to uphold our promise of uninterrupted service, even during challenging circumstances,” the release said.