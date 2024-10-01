Local culture buff and actor dies suddenly

Morgan DaCosta

(CNS): Cayman is mourning the loss of Morgan DaCosta, who died suddenly at the weekend at the age of 57. A devoted advocate for the arts and Caymanian culture, DaCosta had performed on stage since he was a child and began acting in school plays. A key member of the original Rundown team, he also featured in numerous other performances, wrote scripts and worked with the Cayman National Cultural Foundation for many years.

He joined the CNCF Board in 1997 and contributed significantly to various roles, including board member, treasurer, deputy chairman, and chairman of the Grants and Awards Committee.

DaCosta’s love of theatre and the performing arts, both on stage and behind the scenes, defined his dedication to Caymanian culture, the CNCF said in a release about his untimely death at his home on Sunday morning.

For over two decades, he was a proactive member of the CNCF Board, contributing his time to volunteering at events, front-of-house support, official functions, and cultural exchange programmes, all while prioritising the growth and preservation of the community’s arts and heritage.

CNCF Chairperson Lorna Reid said he was a true Caymanian, devoted to his country, culture, heritage and history.

“He was a talented actor, playwright, cultural ambassador, and deputy chairman of the CNCF board,” she said. “As an administrative counsellor, prominent businessman and cultural advocate, he gave his all to make Caymanian culture enjoyable, memorable, educational and strong.

“Morgan was a gifted and valued actor and colleague who could always be counted on to bring the stage alive with the many characters he portrayed. His tireless commitment to Caymanian culture since the mid-1990s ensures that future generations will benefit from his efforts. Morgan made our culture vibrant and unforgettable,” she added.

DaCosta played an instrumental role in shaping CNCF and preserving Caymanian culture for years to come, and his passing is a great loss to the community.

“His passion, dedication, and contributions will never be forgotten, leaving behind a lasting legacy through his family and cultural work,” CNCF CEO Natalie Urquhart said. “Morgan was a true champion of culture and heritage, a respected business leader, community advocate, and above all, a family man. His passion for culture, particularly theatre and the performing arts, was infectious, whether on stage, behind the scenes, in operations and finance, out in the community campaigning for support, or sharing CNCF’s work internationally.”

DaCosta made his living as a local entrepreneur, working in the family business, and he was president of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce in 2006.

However, he will mostly be remembered for his work with local culture, including his work as chairperson for Native Sons, for which he organised several shows in the early days. He was recognised for all of his work when he received a King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour in this New Year’s royal gong list.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.