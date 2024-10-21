Lawyer argues review of CPA action in blues case is critical

Blue iguana (photo by Luke Harding)

(CNS): The lawyer representing the National Conservation Council, Chris Buttler KC, argued that the court needs to review the actions of the Central Planning Authority in the wake of unlawful land clearing of pristine habitat in blue iguana territory in East End. Buttler said the case is far more than an academic legal exercise. Until it is made clear that the CPA has legally and correctly revoked the unlawful retrospective planning approval, the necessary remediation to protect the iguanas and their habitat cannot begin, and it could impact future cases.

In a press release this week regarding the latest courtroom battle between the two government entities, the CPA accused the NCC of pursuing a judicial review that “serves no practical purpose”. The board argued that a recent decision to adjourn the planning application was lawful and effectively revoked the previous planning approval decision, and the court did not need to intervene.

CPA Chair Ian Pairaudeau said, “The Central Planning Authority believes that it has acted lawfully and appropriately, balancing the interests of the landowner with the interests of the environment and seeking to meet the concerns of the National Conservation Council by revisiting its initial decision.”

However, during the proceedings this week, the CPA accepted that its decision to grant after-the-fact planning permission to Bon Crepe Ltd, owned by James Bergstrom, in February this year was unlawful as it did not properly consult with the NCC under the conservation law, undermining the chairman’s claims.

Questions about what happens next also remain unresolved because it is not clear whether the CPA has since legally modified or revoked that decision. From a legal perspective, the NCC is keen to ensure that the planning permission is properly revoked so that the next steps to protect this critical habitat between the Colliers and Salina Reserves can move forward.

As things stand, an enforcement order cannot be made to force the landowner to remediate the damaged environment by removing the road, replanting appropriate flora and return the protected blues habitat to its former glory.

This also means that a prosecution against Bergstrom for removing mangroves without planning permission is in abeyance. Buttler pointed out that planning permission must be lawfully and properly removed in this case to protect the habitat and species that use it.

He said the case was far more than an academic exercise. “The unlawful planning permission now needs to be got rid of in a lawful way,” Butler told the court, explaining that this meant the court must quash it.

Arguments for the case wrapped up on Thursday, and the presiding judge, Justice Jalil Asif, has said he will deliver his decision as soon as possible, as he has stated on a number of occasions that judicial reviews need to be heard and decided quickly.