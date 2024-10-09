Kids taken to hospital after taking undisclosed drug

A&E entrance at the HSA hospital

(CNS): Two juveniles ended up in hospital on Monday after they consumed some drugs and passed out. Responding to a report made at around 7:45pm, police officers went to a residential address in East End, where they found a juvenile who was unresponsive. The juvenile was said to have ingested a drug, which police have not disclosed, and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Soon afterwards, a friend of that child was also reported to be en route to the hospital with a parent.

Both juveniles were treated at the hospital by the attending doctor and have since been released to their guardians.

Police urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and behaviour. Anyone with any suspicions or concerns about drugs can contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) at 649-6000.

Bodden Town CID is investigating this matter. Anyone with any information about the incident, particularly regarding the drugs and their origin, is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.