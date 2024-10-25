Inflation fuels increased cruise spending since 2018

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): A new survey sponsored by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association claims that passenger spending in 2023-2024 across 33 Caribbean and Latin American ports of call has reached record levels. The cruise industry association said 33.3 million passengers and crew spent a total of US$4.27 billion this last year, an increase of 27% compared to 2018, the last year the survey was done.

However, this figure corresponds with the accumulative rate of inflation over the same period in the US, which was about 25%, and an even higher rate in the Cayman Islands.

The survey found that despite a decrease in headcount, passengers spent $161.5M in Cayman over the last twelve months, well over the average of $104.36M and the seventh largest amount of the 33 destinations reviewed in the survey.

Even as some cruise lines have begun diverting their larger ships to pressure this jurisdiction to build cruise berthing facilities, passengers still spent more here than in 26 other destinations.

However, this destination’s excessive inflation rate has wiped out any benefit that could have been derived from the increase in expenditure.

The survey also showed that what passengers spend money on is changing, an important indication that many retailers, including those in Cayman, are no longer appealing to the current generation of cruise shoppers.

The study found the amount of money spent on jewellery and watches fell by 26% compared to the 2018 study. Spending on local crafts and souvenirs also fell by 25%. Instead cruisers are spending more on trips and on food and drink.

Even though passengers spent more this year on trips than in past years, the survey shows that over 77% of the passengers visiting Cayman who bought excursions did so via cruise ships. Many local tour operators complain that their business is declining because the cruise lines are taking an ever-increasing chunk of the price of a ticket for an excursion, squeezing the amount they actually receive.

The study, Economic Contribution of Cruise Tourism to the Destination Economies, which was released this week at the FCCA conference in St Maarten, was conducted by Business Research & Economic Advisors (BREA) on behalf of the FCCA.

It also claims that over 94,000 jobs, paying more than $1.27 billion in wages, were generated as a result of the cruise industry in the 33 participating destinations.

However, the number given to BREA by this destination of jobs fuelled by the cruise sector is misleading. While the survey suggests that around 3,000 people were earning their living from cruise passengers, this number actually relates to everyone working in tourism, hospitality or related retail.

All of these jobs are also supported by stay-over tourists and residents. The government has not yet been able to say what percentage is supported purely or predominantly by cruise ships, nor are they able to say exactly how many of those jobs are held by local workers, though it is estimated that well over half the workers catering to cruise passengers are work permit holders.

Nevertheless, FCCA CEO Michele Paige claimed the numbers show what cruise tourism brings to the region and said the findings would “serve as the foundation of building further mutual success between cruise lines and destination stakeholders”.

The study measured direct spending impacts through passenger and crew surveys, cruise line spending for services and provisions, port revenues, and employment generated by cruise ship calls. Economic impacts were measured by collecting data from local government agencies, regional development agencies and international economic agencies to evaluate impacts on employment, wages, port fees and taxes.