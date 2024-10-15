Housing policy in works but CIG keeps report secret

(CNS): According to a written answer given by Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks in response to a parliamentary question last week, the government is still trying to complete a “comprehensive Public and Affordable Housing Policy” to tackle the “wicked problem” of the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands.

CNS is still waiting for the Cabinet Office to release a report by the Technical Working Group of the Inter-Ministerial Housing Taskforce, which was approved by Cabinet a year ago and was supposed to guide the policy.

The report was compiled to examine the state of the current housing crisis and is believed to outline some of the systemic problems in the housing market. CNS understands that the authors have made at least 27 recommendations. But even though the report and the subsequent engagement of consultants were funded by the public purse, it appears that the government is not to keen to show it to the people.

In the parliamentary question, Wayne Panton asked the minister what had happened to the report and why no strategic actions had been taken to address the crisis other than the existing National Housing Development Trust functions, which are inadequate. Because Panton was absent during part of the meeting, the question was not answered in the House but supplied in writing.

The written response described the recommendations in the report as high-level policy options intended to guide ministries in developing detailed proposals, such as the housing policy, which is now under development.

“To implement the recommendations, each responsible ministry was expected to utilise its expertise to undertake further evaluation, analysis, research and consultation to develop detailed proposals, including timelines, costing, and resources needed for Cabinet’s further consideration and approval,” the ministry stated in the answer.

The ministry had contracted a public policy and management consulting firm to help develop the housing policy and a ten-year plan, which had included stakeholder engagement when the public was invited to provide the ministry with “a better understanding of their issues and share their feedback on the look and feel of this new policy and plan”.

In the answer that the minister would have given to parliament if Panton had been present, officials stated that the policy and plan were nearing completion and would be presented to Cabinet by the end of the year.

The ministry is also working on amendments to the development and planning legislation, which are also underway, given the importance that legislation plays in achieving the goal of “affordable and attainable housing”. The changes are expected to address some of the “housing issues impacting the community”, though this was not explained.

Following an appeal by CNS over the failure of the Cabinet Office to release any of the task force’s reports, the Office of the Ombudsman advised it to give some “additional context” on the reasons for refusing access to the report and a presentation, which it holds.

In its response, the Cabinet Office said the report “contains high-level recommendations” to guide ministries and portfolios as they “undertake further evaluation, analysis, research and consultation to develop their own detailed proposals” for Cabinet to consider.

“As such the decision to apply full exemptions under sections 19(1) and 20(1)(b) was made after having consulted with the Policy Coordination Unit, reviewing the records and taking into consideration public interests and our obligations under the FOI Act,” the Cabinet Office stated, as it remains mum on these recommendations as well as the current situation that has left ordinary Caymanians unable to buy a home or even rent something suitable.

Property prices in Cayman have been heavily distorted by sales at premium prices to overseas owners as part of investment portfolios and as holiday or second homes. This means that young Caymanians looking for a first home or families looking to move up the ladder are competing with billionaires from all over the world to secure the properties they want, making it almost impossible.

Meanwhile, the price of rental accommodation has skyrocketed due to long-term rental properties being leased to tourists through online platforms like Airbnb and a shortage of housing to accommodate the massive influx of work permit holders since the borders re-opened after the COVID-19 pandemic.