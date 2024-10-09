Hew: Referendum on cruise won’t settle the issue
(CNS): The new opposition leader, Joey Hew, has said that the proposed government referendum on whether or not Cayman should build cruise berthing facilities will not really settle the issue. Hew said the proposed vote was a smokescreen to deflect from the current government’s failure to take any action to support Cayman’s tourism industry and those who depend upon it. He said this government will be found wanting at the general election next year when held to account for their performance.
He said cruise visitor numbers were at an all time low and there was “no defined plan or path to recovery” as he suggested the referendum was cover up for the government’s failings. During his response to the motion on behalf of the Progressives, Hew said the minister had failed to present a concrete plan but a referendum that would not resolve the matter.
Hew criticised the government for holding a vote in the absence of any facts or defined infrastructure proposal. Echoing comments by those campaigning for a ‘no’ vote, Hew said the referendum does not address where the pier would be, the costs, any long-term benefits or the environmental impact.
“We are being asked to support a question that is at best vague and at worst incomplete,” he said. With no project for voters to properly consider, they don’t have the information needed to weigh the pros and cons and cannot make an informed decision on the proposed question.
Hew also warned that if there is a ‘yes’ vote and a future government goes ahead with a project, it may well still encounter fierce opposition, especially as the minister has downplayed the possible size of any cruise pier that might be proposed.
Those who may have voted ‘yes’ may still not support a specific future project because of the location, scale, costs, ownership, environmental damage or other factors that could emerge in the future, especially given the evolution of cruise tourism away from ports of call to the onboard experience and private islands.
Hew said Bryan’s public statements about a future cruise project, likely to be in George Town, with one pier and no upland development, financed through a Caymanian-only investment fund could have already constrained what might be possible in future.
“This referendum will not resolve the issue, and a referendum that fails to settle matters is largely pointless,” he said. “A lack of clarity undermines the referendum process, creating confusion and uncertainty rather than providing real solutions to the challenges facing Cayman’s tourism sector.”
He accused the government of shirking its responsibility by shifting the burden of such a major decision onto the people instead of developing a comprehensive plan to address the cruise industry decline without doing the necessary groundwork. He said the government should lead with a clear plan, indicating that if the PPM is reelected, they will probably pursue a project regardless of the outcome of the referendum, which is non-binding and merely advisory.
Despite criticising the government’s decision to hold a vote without a project plan, he said the opposition would nevertheless support the motion.
The only other member to speak during the debate was McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), who made it clear he did not think there should be a referendum at all, even though he supported the motion. “I’m not a hypocrite,” he said, adding that while he supported the minister, there was a long way to go, and he was concerned about a referendum.
“Suppose the people say no… what will the government do?” he asked, given that, according to the tourism minister, the situation is dire. “If we are saying that things are so bad and we go to the vote and the CPR… gets the upper hand and the people say no… what happens to all those businesses that are hurting?” Bush asked and repeatedly queried what the government should do “if the naysayers win”.
Bush said the government was elected to lead. He suggested that the Cayman Islands should press ahead with a cruise berthing project regardless of what the people think, as he said being elected to lead was about making decisions even if the people are against them.
See Hew’s contribution to the debate on CIGTV below:
Joey and Kenny should go down to Scranton Park, hold their hands, close their eyes, and toss a quarter over the shoulder into the wishing well, praying their district voters will somehow forget who they have been.
It is amazing to read how much time is spent by elected officials on this topic, especially when our islands have numerous more pressing national matters that could improve the standard of living for many Caymanians.
Any government that potentially surrenders our financial independence via an expensive cruise berthing project (based on 2019 estimates of 250-350m) will now give all leverage to the cruise lines that have built piers in other jurisdictions, e.g. Jamaica, yet their passenger arrival numbers are down over the last few years. This is clear evidence that cruise berthing piers for Cayman are not the panacea they would have us believe.
Did the current leadership of the PPM forget that they were in Cabinet from 2017-2021?
During 2020 and 2021 COVID lockdown years there was collaboration between CIG, the private sector and key stakeholders industry.
At that time the SEAC (Strategic Economic Advisory Council) group for Tourism identified priorities and solutions to address issues in the tourism industry, including cruise-related matters.
The PPM leadership, and MP Hew in particular, had 18-20 months to implement the suggestions/strategies and key initiatives before there was a change in elected government at the end of April 2021.
The reality is that PPM and MP Hew chose to do nothing with the data, information collated and “RECOMMENDATIONS”.
They were given a road map by SEAC in 2020-2021.
If the PPM were really concerned, MP Hew would have taken the necessary actions then. MP Hew and his coalition government colleagues, which included MP McKeeva Bush and other members of the current Cabinet, chose to do nothing with the report and its recommendations.
His current stance and political posturing now rings hollow, particularly when MP Hew was in the position as Cabinet Minister to drive policy changes and implement recommendations from the industry and SEAC.
Has he forgotten all of this already or is he now simply playing politricks?
The new Leader of the Opposition hopefully will learn that reading reports, particularly as the then minister with responsibility for the SEAC program, and using data from public and private sector to form the recommendations intended to help the country is a common practice that many quality leaders in politics or corporate life frequently utilize to help address problems.
Only MP Hew can explain to the public why so much time and money is spent on reports which are commissioned involving public and private sector professionals yet the findings or recommendations are not used to help the various situations in our country that need to be addressed.
If he needs a copy of the SEAC report to refresh his memory, tell him to ask his former Cabinet colleagues, MP Moses Kirkconnell, Sir Alden McLaughlin (then Premier) and the Cabinet Secretary or give me a call and I’ll share a copy.
FYI – The information was widely disseminated and in the public domain.
#STAYWOKE🇰🇾
https://www.caymancompass.com/2020/07/06/what-is-the-special-economic-advisory-committee/
Regards
Johann Moxam
There you have it folks, This guy and the PPM will do what’s best for THEM. They don’t give a fack what the vast majority want for this island!
Vote them all out!
Minister Bryan has laid out compelling arguments for a cruise berthing facility and the need for a referendum, just as Leader of the opposition Joey Hew has made strong points against the government’s approach. But let’s not forget—both the PPM and this administration know how vital cruise tourism is. After all, this was the PPM’s plan from the start. If you take a step back, it’s the same arguments being made, just with the roles reversed in Parliament. same voices, different tune!
If that’s not obvious to everyone, well… you might need to check your political glasses, because this is a classic case of the same play, just with new actors. Successive governments, no matter who’s in charge, understand cruise tourism’s value and know the risks of being on the wrong side of the issue. Let’s focus on what really matters for Cayman, not the political ping-pong!
You mean when I, and the rest of Cayman, votes no, we still won’t consider the matter settled?
If its yes they will go ahead with whatever scheme the developers come up with, using the referendum which didnt consider location, cost and impact as a justification for not consulting further.
If its no, they will do it anyway, justifying it based on the the supposed economic imperative and pointing out that a government initiated referendum is only advisory, not binding. And I am not excluding the PPM from that either. Joey is right about it being impossible to an informed yes or no without a specific plan, but that doesnt mean the PPM wont decide to build a pier and/or port if they get into power again – they have pushed for it before.
Heads you lose, tails you lose for anyone opposed to a pier. There is a reason the las government didnt allow a people’s based referendum – all the politicians are arguing about is which group and which ministers get to harvest the benefits from developers, landowners and the cruise shippers.
do-nothing-ppm or no-plan-pact?????….neither thanks.
direct rule for 2 years while a new raft of political candidates are selected/vetted based on qualifications, experience and integrity. then we have new elections.
very true joey…but we also remember the years and years of failure and inaction by you and the ppm!
Wasn’t it PPM that put in place the financing and a group of investors ,with cruise lines, to build piers…?
Wasn’t it opposed by politicians who weren’t gaining their UDP era commissions ..?
McKeeva Bush please shut up and try so sit down. At least some of us are old enough to remember that the Foreign Commonwealth Office had to step in and derail a plan that Bush had to push through a port deal with China Harbor outside of proper tendering. As long as you have been an MP you still don’t understand corporate governance.
Kenneth you are failing to provide evidence to support the decline in cruise tourism and/or alternative solutions that don’t include a berthing facility. How will the lack of infrastructure now be remedied and existing overcrowded attractions? Sorry but an EIA study from an overseas firm does not provide the people comfort. They will get paid and not reap any repercussions.
Only going to vote yes if it’s planned for the North Sound.
Did he actually say this? Good lord. Supposed to be elected by the public not pushing a personal agenda.
Suppose the people say no… what will the government do?” he asked, given that, according to the tourism minister, the situation is dire. “If we are saying that things are so bad and we go to the vote and the CPR… gets the upper hand and the people say no… what happens to all those businesses that are hurting?” Bush asked and repeatedly queried what the government should do “if the naysayers win”.
As I understand it, a failing business will cease to operate. Unfortunately, that’s just life.
What some businesses do, it’s adapt.
These suckers would be wanting zeppelin tours to come here, if that’s what they were told.
Taxi driver? Smarten up your product. Install dash cams, drive as if you’re an actual professional driver, and who knows, you might get regular business with high end clients.
Selling t-shirts made in China for $10 USD…I can’t help you, you just need to find a new niche.
Going from 6 anchoring cruise ships down to just 2 moored along a pier reduces the tourism spenders by 200%. The kicker is that it doesn’t matter. The entire tourism industry including all stay over, and restaurants (skewed up by resident customers) brings in less than 18% of total GDP contributions. Joey and the PPM are tone deaf to how irrelevant these cruise tourism dollars are to our economy. Whether it’s fighting home-grown Caymanian gay families or pushing for cruise piers, you’ll always find the PPM on the wrong side of common sense, flogging a dead horse.
We love you Honorable Joey Hew! PPM forever!
GT pleeeease smarten up and vote this invalid and his over-inflated sense of self-worth out of office. He needs a serious reminder that he works for us.