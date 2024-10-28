Half Cayman’s older people at high risk for NCDs

CMO Dr Nick Gent

(CNS): Nearly 50% of older adults in Cayman have multiple high-risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), significantly increasing their chance of developing serious health problems, according to a new report based on a national health survey. This will place more strain on the healthcare system and the public purse as the population ages. Even more worrying is the very high number of people already suffering from NCDs that were undiagnosed.

More than one in three people who have high blood pressure were undiagnosed, with poverty playing a part in their failure to seek help.

A release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness noted the lack of progress in people adopting healthier lifestyles, which means there needs to be a review of how healthier lifestyles are promoted. On coming to office, the current health minister, Sabrina Turner, made wellness and prevention a central policy platform.

The data comes from the first glimpse of the ministry’s STEPS 2023 National Health Survey findings, which were unveiled at the annual Cayman Islands Health Care Conference last week. The survey was conducted across all three islands last year to identify the national prevalence of NCD risk factors.

Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. In 2022, cardiovascular disease was the leading cause of death here, followed by cancer, unintentional injuries, and diabetes.

For the first time at the national level, the STEPS 2023 survey has provided valuable data on cholesterol levels, raised blood sugar and vaping prevalence, which provides a clearer picture of the islands’ health challenges and allows for more targeted and effective interventions. Finances and good health insurance play a crucial role in people’s ability to access the care that they need, the survey has found.

But 20% of Cayman households survive on less than $15,000 per year. While half the population is reportedly on a comprehensive insurance plan from a local provider, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said financial issues were playing a part in people not accessing the care they need.

“The undiagnosed numbers of diabetics and hypertensives show us that poverty is causing people not just to be selective about what care they can afford to receive, but often that they are choosing not to seek any care at all,” he said.

“The cost, or fear of the cost, of healthcare is now a major barrier to many people. It is especially apparent in the scale of the diagnosed, but untreated, numbers of hypertensives and diabetics. These are people who are knowingly taking a risk with their own health and fitness but having to make that choice faced by other more pressing needs.”

The newly available STEPS survey data exposes important insights on undiagnosed disease in Cayman, treatment gaps, disparities in health outcomes, and missed opportunities for care, and it also marks the collection of new data that has never been available at the national level.

In her presentation of the findings, Cayman Islands National Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett said a large proportion of the population is living with undiagnosed conditions, including raised blood pressure and diabetes. More than one in three people with raised blood pressure are undiagnosed. Despite the high contact with healthcare services among the population, the data reveal a clear opportunity for healthcare professionals to empower people with healthcare advice and education to improve their health outcomes.

The survey data highlighted missed opportunities for care, as only 27% of Cayman’s population with raised blood pressure have been diagnosed and are on medication that is successfully managing their blood pressure.

Alarmingly, undiagnosed high blood pressure was found to be significantly higher among younger adults aged 18 to 44 at 57% than among those aged 45 to 69 years at 25.5%. The data also revealed that large proportions of the diabetic population are not receiving regular foot and eye exams, which are standard in determining diabetic retinopathy and diabetic foot ulcers.

Nearly 50% of older adults were found to have three to five NCD risk factors, which significantly increases their chance of developing serious health problems and, since the prevalence of NCDs rises with age, suggests a growing demand for healthcare services.

Despite numerous public health efforts since the previous STEPS National Health Survey in 2012, Corbett said there had been no significant change in the prevalence of behavioural risk factors, such as diet and exercise, or in BMI. This lack of progress underscores the need for a review of current public health approaches to promoting healthier lifestyles and preventing NCDs.

Turner said officials would soon apply the most comprehensive data ever captured at a national level on the prevalence of NCD risk factors. “Our journey is just beginning; with this wealth of data in our hands, we are now all armed at an individual, family, community and government level to act on the information we have received and reclaim the health of our nation,” she added.

The ministry will share the results of the STEPS Survey in the coming weeks, but the full report and findings will be published on 1 December, when they will be posted here.



