Gov’t takes $1.2M from next year’s budget
(CNS): Having recently voted an extra $51.8 million in supplementary expenditure earlier this month, the Cayman Islands Government has also reached into next year’s spending allocation for another $1.2 million that had been earmarked for spending in 2025 to spend in this year. According to a brief summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 2 October, in accordance with section 9(5) of the Public Management and Finance Act, the CIG brought forward $900,000 allocated for public restrooms on Grand Cayman from the 2025 spending plan.
Under the same provision in the law, it also brought forward $300,000 allocated for roads on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Roads from the 2025 budget to 2024. The summary did not indicate why the funds needed to be brought forward or what specific projects they are for.
With the recent Finance Committee vote for the additional $51.8 million spending, the government is already experiencing a significantly reduced surplus from its predictions last year when the current 2024/2025 budget was passed in parliament. At that time, the government had forecast a surplus at the end of this year of $44.5 million, but that has now fallen to $16.5 million, a drop of $28 million.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
“Robbing Peter to pay Paul.” I thought Hon. Premier JOCC was not going to allow that to happen.
Cayman Brac must have the best roads in the world for an island its size.
Well the driveways are well paved, thats for sure.
money trees is the perfect place for shade on an island paved over for the benefit of 17 elite Caymanians and their expat partners while the middle and lower classes suffer and watch the Caymanian identity dilute into nothing like a pot of turtle soup poured into the sea.
Wow Queen Bee Ju Ju in her very short few months as Premier has racked up a staggering $400m+ in spending. Let that sink in for a minute.
mind boggling and infuriating to see how much is spent and how little we get in return….
cayman blindly spending itself into bankruptcy with no regard for future worsening international economic conditions.
Spend it before the tide gets to your neckline, at least that’s what it seems like these clowns are hell bent on doing.
I don’t actually mind them moving stuff around, its a two year budget for a reason. (Before anyone disagrees remember that hypothetically if cash flow was lower than expected they could push stuff back from year 1 to year 2 in order to manage cash flow but stay within budget/work plans.)
What I dislike is the lack of extra information. Its one thing to say ‘the project is ahead of schedule, lets not delay unnecessarily’. Quite another to say ‘lets grab money from this project to use on something else’. Regardless of what you think of the original and intended uses of the money, the public should know what its being spent on. Doing it this way they just make more angst for themselves.
That should cover the caucus lunches at least.
a week after giving employees a 5% payrise.
Robbing Peter to pay Paul springs to mind!
All the shenanigans start in the lead up to an election
Only time out of the 4 year terms that anything gets done
Garnering all! No words left for these big fat inflated morons!
But just recently they were giving away $700,000 cash
WTAF?
CIG has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Any downturn in the financial services or real estate sectors and we will be in big trouble.
How much money is the Cabinet spend? Stop bleeding the public purse.
Is there a provision in the law to conspire and lie about the true liabilities missing from the Balance Sheet? What if that deceptive omission is >200% of GDP?
More driveway paving on the Brac from MPs that never retire as promised.