Gov’t takes $1.2M from next year’s budget

(CNS): Having recently voted an extra $51.8 million in supplementary expenditure earlier this month, the Cayman Islands Government has also reached into next year’s spending allocation for another $1.2 million that had been earmarked for spending in 2025 to spend in this year. According to a brief summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 2 October, in accordance with section 9(5) of the Public Management and Finance Act, the CIG brought forward $900,000 allocated for public restrooms on Grand Cayman from the 2025 spending plan.

Under the same provision in the law, it also brought forward $300,000 allocated for roads on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Roads from the 2025 budget to 2024. The summary did not indicate why the funds needed to be brought forward or what specific projects they are for.

With the recent Finance Committee vote for the additional $51.8 million spending, the government is already experiencing a significantly reduced surplus from its predictions last year when the current 2024/2025 budget was passed in parliament. At that time, the government had forecast a surplus at the end of this year of $44.5 million, but that has now fallen to $16.5 million, a drop of $28 million.