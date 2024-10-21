Four charged in drugs & guns import conspiracy

(CNS): Following a joint investigation conducted by the RCIPS and the Anti-Corruption Commission, a 32-year-old male civilian staffer with the police, a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, all from George Town, have been formally charged with conspiracy to import firearms and component parts of firearms, conspiracy to import ammunition, and conspiracy to import and supply controlled drugs.

As part of the same investigation, a 23-year-old man from George Town has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The 32-year-old man and the woman were previously arrested more than two years ago following the recovery of a firearm and ammunition during a search at his residence. The man was placed on leave at that time and remains suspended.

He was subsequently charged in relation to that search and is now also facing charges of misconduct in a public office and importing a bulletproof vest without approval. The 33-year-old woman has now been charged with possession of unlicensed ammunition in relation to that search.

All four were due to appear in court Friday afternoon. No further details have been released about the lengthy investigation.