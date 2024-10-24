Four Caymanian articled clerks become new lawyers

(L-R) Cayman Islands Managing Partner Matthew Gardner, Associates Alice Narborough, April Ebanks, Brittany Cousins, Dane Muspratt

(CNS): After 18 months of training at Maples and Calder, the Maples Group’s law firm, four Caymanians completed their articles of clerkship programme and have been admitted as attorneys-at-law in the Cayman Islands. Following their admissions, Brittany Cousins, April Ebanks, Dane Muspratt and Alice Narborough were appointed as associates across a range of practice areas in the firm’s Cayman Islands office.

“Congratulations to Brittany, April, Dane and Alice. Each of them can take pride in their milestone, and we look forward to their continued success in their new roles,” said Cayman Islands Managing Partner Matthew Gardner.

“We are extremely proud of our articles of clerkship programme and the calibre of young Caymanian lawyers who join us each year continues to impress us. We are committed to helping cultivate and train future lawyers to ensure the Cayman Islands legal profession continues to flourish.”

Ebanks was admitted by Justice Richard Williams and Muspratt by Justice Cheryll Richards with admissions moved by Partner Quentin Cregan. Narborough and Cousins were also admitted by Justice Richards KC with the help of Partner Christian La-Roda Thomas.

Maples said it continues to demonstrate its commitment to recruiting, training and promoting aspiring lawyers in the Cayman Islands. Since 2005, it has successfully supported over 50 Caymanians in being admitted as attorneys-at-law. The firm’s scholarship programme provides financial assistance to students throughout university, while the firm’s articles of clerkship programme provides graduates with the opportunity to train and qualify as attorneys in the Cayman Islands.

Brittany Cousins earned her Bachelor of Law with honours in 2021 from the University of Kent and completed her Legal Practice Course (LPC) at BPP University in 2022. She is a member of Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and 100 Women in Finance (100WF). Upon admission, she joined the firm’s Corporate practice. View bio.



April Ebanks attended the University of Liverpool, where she obtained a Bachelor of Law with honours in 2020 and went on to complete her LPC with Distinction at the University of Law in 2022. April is a member of CILPA and 100WF. Upon admission, she joined the firm’s Finance practice. View Bio.

Dane Muspratt earned his Bachelor of Law with honours in 2021 from the University of Strathclyde and completed both his Master of Science Law, Business and Management and LPC in 2022 at the University of Law. Upon his admission, he joined the firm’s Funds and Investment Management practice. View Bio.

Alice Narborough attended Swansea University, earning her Bachelor of Law in 2021 and completed her LPC at the University of Law in 2022. She is a member of 100WF and CILPA. Upon admission, she joined the firm’s Regulatory & Financial Advisory Services practice. View Bio.