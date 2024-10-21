Failure to prosecute officials in clinic raid to be reviewed

(CNS): Director of Public Prosecutions Simon Davis has indicated he will review the decision not to prosecute any of the government officials involved in the unlawful raid of the Doctors Express medical facility in 2019. Lawyers representing the clinic filed for a judicial review relating to that decision and the failure of the authorities to hold any of those involved to account following the findings by Justice Robin McMillan in 2021 in the original case that the raid and seizure of legal medical cannabis were not just illegal but the result of collusion between various senior officials.

The controversial case has continued to drag on even after the courts paved the way for a damages claim to be made by Doctors Express. The medical centre is also seeking justice after the court clearly identified wrongdoing on the part of the authorities who deliberately targeted the clinic in an attempt to stop it from treating its patients with medical cannabis.

The court recently ruled that public prosecutors must hand over to Doctors Express all relevant documents relating to how the DPP concluded that no one would be charged. Justice McMillian clearly identified deliberate wrongdoing, not just mistakes, by the director of customs and the chief medical officer at the time, who were the most senior officials involved, that led to the unlawful raid. However, no one has been prosecuted.

During a hearing on Friday, lawyers representing the clinic told the court they did not believe that they had received all of the disclosure as ordered by the court. The legal representatives asked for the court’s intervention to make the Office of the DPP hand over not just the advice it received about the potential prosecution but also the details and facts that were given to the external leading counsel hired to make the charging decision.

However, the DPP has argued that all of the relevant documents have been handed over and that many of the discussions with the office and leading counsel asked to make a determination were by phone. As a result the DPP has agreed to swear an affidavit to make clear what information the lawyer was given at the time — a position that the court has accepted.

However, Doctors Express’s main goal with the current judicial review application is to pursue its claim that the authorities were wrong not to prosecute anyone involved in the case. The ODPP has now stated that the decision will be reviewed again, though it has argued that the decision hangs largely on the likelihood of a conviction, even though the courts have already found wrongdoing.

Sam Banks, one of the Owners of Doctors Express, has said this latest step in the five-year case is about justice. In a recent press release, he said that no one is above the law. “Decisions of public officials must be exposed to the sunlight of public scrutiny,” he said. The aim is to get to “the real reasoning behind their decision not to bring charges against those who unlawfully misused the powers of their public offices to target Doctors Express”.

Accusing the government of wasting public cash over the last five years “attempting to defend the indefensible and illegal actions of their agents”, Banks said that he and his business partners intend to continue their fight for justice so no one else will be victimised by their own government.

As the legal fight to hold those responsible to account rolls on, the clinic has been awarded costs on an indemnity basis. This type of order is reserved for exceptional cases where the court wants to mark disapproval of the manner in which the losing party behaved and where the damages can be very high. Given the continuing legal arguments regarding the accountability of those involved, the final amount of damages has yet to be settled.