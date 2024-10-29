Experts advised Royal Palms seawall be 22m further back
(CNS): Engineers who examined a coastal works application submitted around two years ago by Dart, which owns the derelict Royal Palms site, advised the developer that any replacement seawall should be as much as 22 metres further away from the beach behind the original bar building. As Dart now faces an order to remove the derelict property, which has crumbled into the sea, this report has been released.
The review, conducted by Olsen Associates, a Florida-based coastal engineering company, said this site was an “ideal contemporary example along south Seven Mile Beach” to restore sand in the wake of a managed retreat and allow the beach to recover. The report was based on an application that was made as the erosion began to get serious in September 2022, when Tropical Storm Ian caused damage along the south coast.
Despite the vanishing beach and the impact on the seawall, which the engineers pointed out had actually been a landscape wall when it was originally built, Dart wanted to erect a replacement wall in the exact spot. Kevin Bodge, who wrote the report, did not recommend reinforcing and establishing a seawall at the same location, explaining that it would only make matters worse.
“The inner wall is a landscape wall that shall require substantial structural improvements to serve as the front line against the sea – thus becoming a seawall located only about 2± meters landward of the existing seawall,” he said in the report. “This will result in continuing the existing recent eroded beach conditions, by which there is frequently minimal dry sand beach along the wall.”
Bodge said the the wall should move back “at least 14+ to 16+ meters landward of the existing inner wall” to the middle of the large recreation building that is west of where the Royal Palms pool was located. “This would better ensure a reliable recreational beach along the entirety of the shorefront. Given the anticipated capacity and beach area requirements of the new future development – the greater the setback distance, the better.”
Dart’s plans for the old beach-bar has not been revealed, but the idea of a hotel as long been on the cards.
As Dart now goes through the work to remove the old bar structure, which is now in the sea, the report indicates that any new development on this site should be built much further back and well away from the beach. Bodge said that in his experience working on sites in this region, if this is to be a hotel or resort, a minimum distance of 19-22 metres is preferable for a reliable dry sand beach with ample high tide recreational area for a mid to medium-large resort size.
“The Royal Palms site presents an excellent opportunity — probably the most ideal contemporary example along south Seven Mile Beach — to restore reliable sand beach at a developed property through a landward relocation of a seawall, hardscape. The site presents ample upland space to slightly retreat from the sea.”
Bodge pointed out that because Royal Palms was closed (as it still is) there is no disruption to service for the relocation. Such factors “rarely co-align to allow for re-thinking the shorefront of an existing/future development in order to mitigate a chronic beach erosion problem — where the existence of a reliable and suitably wide dry sand beach is of central economic value to the development.”
He said that over the last 20 years the company had worked on dozens of high-end resorts and residential estates throughout the Caribbean, and moving walls well beyond the sand has eliminated chronic beach erosion issues in many locations. He said trading upland terrace areas for a greater amount of more valuable dry sand beach had been critical to the economic vitality of the upland properties he has worked on.
“It is, in my professional coastal engineering opinion and experience, an opportunity that should not be foregone, particularly because it appears potentially feasible and will result in significant beach improvement along this property irrespective of any yet uncertain plan for longer term management or renourishment of the SMB shoreline,” the engineer stated more than two years ago.
Be very interesting if someone could draw a line 22m inshore from that wall, but run it from The Wharf all the way up to the Turtle Farm.
People should be listening to this engineer, and not realtors, developers and multi-term politicians who between them have utterly destroyed SMB and so much more
Would be very interesting but wholly irrelevant as it’s not even remotely how this works.
Wow, so even the DOEs paid consultants think that we should build more seawalls!
The DOE article writer might want to be more careful as to which cats they let out of the bag next time.
I pray the recommendations are adopted allowing the beach to be naturally replenished. To build 70ft or so back should make too much of a difference, if it means getting our beach back, make the necessary adjustments to the plans. I hope Planning Dept reads this article as well.
People in Grand Cayman sitting back and allowing this BS to happen with the blessings of development concessions (literally handing over MILLIONS to foreigners) yet unna up in arms over a little airport upgrade for the Brac on another article.
Unna “Caymanians” over here in Grand make me ashamed to share that title sometimes.
Unna is not a word
“Dart’s plans for the old beach-bar has not been revealed”
https://www.caymancompass.com/2024/10/29/royal-retreat-new-look-bar-will-move-back-from-eroded-beachfront/
Interesting. What do they say about Dart’s residence fortification their pool, and the corrupt stilt gazebo? What about Bush’s Coral Beach Club (and how exactly was that acquired)? We can’t just tear down one wall and think we’re done. Surely all these structures need to go.
Coral Beach also owned by Dart so 50% of the problems with sea walls are Dart and then Berksoy with his home and he controls most of Regal Beach.
He sounds like a sensible, independent, honest professional. What’s he doing advising anyone in Cayman on SMB?!?! I wonder what he’d say to the Sovereign and Marriott folk, etc.
Dart must rue the day anyone asked him for his advice, which is 100% spot on.
“As Dart now faces an order to remove the derelict property, which has crumbled into the sea, this report has been released.”
What a load of complete tosh.
The DOEs very own website “released” this memo on November 28th 2022
https://doe.ky/royal-palms-seawall-cleanup-nov-28-2022/
Mr. Whittaker is the deputy chairman of planning and got the lease for Royal Palms, which is owned by DART. Nothing to see here, move on.
well, someone needs to approve all projects like the beach robbery at Indigo
The DOE rhetoric knows no bounds. Bodge actully recommended installing a new seawall.
“Instead, I recommend that a new seawall (and limit of upland hardscape) be constructed on
the order of at least 14+ to 16+ meters landward of the existing inner wall, more or less. Physically,
this would correspond to about the middle of the large recreation building that is west of the pool,
broadly speaking; that is, on the order of about 14 m seaward of the pool”.
https://doe.ky/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Olsen-Royal-Palms-Memo_15-Oct-2022.pdf
Perhaps Dart and the others property owners in the area should take note of Dr. Bodge’s recommendation and get started on those seawall applications?
Might want to read that report (which has been on the DOE website for years) again. Properly this time.
so behind wb road then!?
No. On top of the “overpass” – which seems to have been pre engineered to support a multi story hotel and resort. The beauty of it all. The potential ability to build on land you do not even own.
Remember the beach access points that were blocked as part of its construction?
You dumbass…22m is only 66 feet it’s about 30 steps for an average height person. Ffs
72 feet, so just a few more steps