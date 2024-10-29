Experts advised Royal Palms seawall be 22m further back

Royal Palms on 25 September

(CNS): Engineers who examined a coastal works application submitted around two years ago by Dart, which owns the derelict Royal Palms site, advised the developer that any replacement seawall should be as much as 22 metres further away from the beach behind the original bar building. As Dart now faces an order to remove the derelict property, which has crumbled into the sea, this report has been released.

The review, conducted by Olsen Associates, a Florida-based coastal engineering company, said this site was an “ideal contemporary example along south Seven Mile Beach” to restore sand in the wake of a managed retreat and allow the beach to recover. The report was based on an application that was made as the erosion began to get serious in September 2022, when Tropical Storm Ian caused damage along the south coast.

Despite the vanishing beach and the impact on the seawall, which the engineers pointed out had actually been a landscape wall when it was originally built, Dart wanted to erect a replacement wall in the exact spot. Kevin Bodge, who wrote the report, did not recommend reinforcing and establishing a seawall at the same location, explaining that it would only make matters worse.

“The inner wall is a landscape wall that shall require substantial structural improvements to serve as the front line against the sea – thus becoming a seawall located only about 2± meters landward of the existing seawall,” he said in the report. “This will result in continuing the existing recent eroded beach conditions, by which there is frequently minimal dry sand beach along the wall.”

Bodge said the the wall should move back “at least 14+ to 16+ meters landward of the existing inner wall” to the middle of the large recreation building that is west of where the Royal Palms pool was located. “This would better ensure a reliable recreational beach along the entirety of the shorefront. Given the anticipated capacity and beach area requirements of the new future development – the greater the setback distance, the better.”

Dart’s plans for the old beach-bar has not been revealed, but the idea of a hotel as long been on the cards.

As Dart now goes through the work to remove the old bar structure, which is now in the sea, the report indicates that any new development on this site should be built much further back and well away from the beach. Bodge said that in his experience working on sites in this region, if this is to be a hotel or resort, a minimum distance of 19-22 metres is preferable for a reliable dry sand beach with ample high tide recreational area for a mid to medium-large resort size.

“The Royal Palms site presents an excellent opportunity — probably the most ideal contemporary example along south Seven Mile Beach — to restore reliable sand beach at a developed property through a landward relocation of a seawall, hardscape. The site presents ample upland space to slightly retreat from the sea.”

Bodge pointed out that because Royal Palms was closed (as it still is) there is no disruption to service for the relocation. Such factors “rarely co-align to allow for re-thinking the shorefront of an existing/future development in order to mitigate a chronic beach erosion problem — where the existence of a reliable and suitably wide dry sand beach is of central economic value to the development.”

He said that over the last 20 years the company had worked on dozens of high-end resorts and residential estates throughout the Caribbean, and moving walls well beyond the sand has eliminated chronic beach erosion issues in many locations. He said trading upland terrace areas for a greater amount of more valuable dry sand beach had been critical to the economic vitality of the upland properties he has worked on.

“It is, in my professional coastal engineering opinion and experience, an opportunity that should not be foregone, particularly because it appears potentially feasible and will result in significant beach improvement along this property irrespective of any yet uncertain plan for longer term management or renourishment of the SMB shoreline,” the engineer stated more than two years ago.