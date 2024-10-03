Ex-CPA chair’s wetland project will fuel more flooding
(CNS): Al Thompson, a local hardware merchant and former chair of the Central Planning Authority, has been given the green light for a $7.5 million subdivision in the wetlands in Bodden Town adjacent to the proposed East-West Arterial extension. According to minutes from the 28 August CPA meeting, Thompson was granted planning permission and a density waiver for more than 300 residential lots in a mangrove forest currently acting as a flood basin for existing nearby homes.
The proposed sub-division, which is denser that the planning law requires, is situated east of Hirst Road. Thompson told the CPA that it would be developed and sold as affordable homes, mostly 6,000sqft lots — smaller than the 10,000sqft lots required in the legislation for a low-density residential zone.
The CPA granted permission despite the objections of neighbouring homeowners whose community will provide a thoroughfare for the sub-division, the issues raised by the Department of Environment and the density of the proposed project. According to the minutes of the meeting, the CPA found that, except for the lot sizes and widths, the application complies with the regulations.
The CPA said, “The Authority is of the opinion that pursuant to Regulation 8(13)(b) there is sufficient reason and exceptional circumstance to allow the lesser lot sizes and lot widths” because the lands will be bounded by two major public roads, making the site “suited to higher density development”.
Thompson has said he intends to apply for a government-approved low-cost housing programme, and the proposed lot sizes and widths would exceed the minimum allowed lot sizes and widths for government projects. The CPA said there were similar-sized lots in the area, and as the project is a design-build development, “there will be more control to ensure minimum setback requirements are met and maximum permissible site coverage is not exceeded”.
The CPA said it was satisfied the lots are in suitable locations with the access arrangement, and that it would be a phased project that “will ensure the land remains in its natural state until the subdivision lots are absorbed into the market phase by phase”. The board said it was of the view there were no objections that raised sufficient grounds to refuse permission.
However, the DoE stated in its submissions that the project poses a serious risk of increasing flooding in the area. Yet again, critically important wetland habitat will be sacrificed for this project in the absence of any national stormwater plan or even proposals for a plan.
“With the proposed conversion of wetland habitat and increased urbanisation adjacent to a low-lying residential area, drainage must be properly assessed,” the DoE stated. “The vicinity of the site is prone to flooding, and the site is likely acting as a stormwater drainage basin for the surrounding area. The clearing and filling of this site may exacerbate flooding in the surrounding area as it will reduce the site’s natural capacity to retain stormwater.”
The environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial still underway. This means that the route could still be changed, which could affect the proposed project. More importantly, the EIA will be based on this site remaining a wetland and therefore providing drainage services.
The scientists conducting the EIA may even require ponds on this site to be part of the drainage management for the controversial road, given the threat this new highway posses to the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the additional flood risk.
See the minutes with details of the application and the planning approval in the CNS Library
(scroll down to “Thompson, A.L.)
Corruption is rampant in Cayman. Lady Governor, Lady Premier, what say you?
🦗🦗🦗
“A local hardware merchant” I’m laughing my bollocks off.
“The monopoly hardware merchant with the egregious southern USA plantation house” would be more accurate.
And I’m not even anti him. He’s a decent man. Has flaws like all of us.
Someone should dig into how he REALLY got the leg up over every other Caymanian on island back in the day…. Just saying.
Again, this is private land. A buyer that pays for private land where development is permitted, is permitted to develop the land.
If you dont want the land developed, then put in an offer to buy it, and if successful, enjoy your swamp.
I’m waiting to hear what Planning and DOE have to say about this. I think I already know the answer to my query.
As if it wasn’t bad enough charging double or more than the US$ price of everything in the store. Money and power rules.
if we are going to develop on such lands, then retention ponds should be mandatory to be put in place here.
Of course he got permission. It is part of the Code. It’s entitled Bu##s#^%. More proof that Cayman is for the rich, by the rich and everyone else including the environment be damned.
yup…who gives a !@#$$;^ anymore is the REGIME!!!
Best Government Money can Buy.
There is no corruption promise…….