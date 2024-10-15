Efforts continue to have Caymanian-only regiment

Lord Lancaster meets with Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and members of the Cayman Islands Regiment

(CNS): Major General Mark Lancaster, who helped to establish the Cayman Islands Regiment, made a flying visit to the islands at the weekend to discuss the “strategic development of the unit” with senior officials. Lord Lancaster, a member of the House of Lords and Honorary Colonel of the CIR, is helping with succession planning and efforts to make enlistment into the local military force 100% Caymanian.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said, “Lord Lancaster has been instrumental in shaping the Cayman Islands Regiment, and we are grateful for his unwavering commitment and being a champion of such. This visit provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen our vision of a fully Caymanian Regiment, ensuring its resilience and leadership for generations to come.”

The goal is to bolster local involvement to ensure its future growth and sustainability.

Lord Lancaster began his visit on Friday morning with breakfast hosted at Government House with members of Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also attended various exercises performed by the Cayman Islands Regiment on base and satellite locations before leaving on Sunday.