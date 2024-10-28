Driver of black Honda wanted after hit-and-run in GT

Honda CR-V involved in hit-and-run on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 (photo supplied by the RCIPS)

Honda CR-V involved in hit-and-run on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 (photo supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): The police are looking for the driver of a black Honda CR-V that collided with a motorcycle on North Sound Road, near Portland Road, shortly after 12:50am on Wednesday, 23 October. The Honda, an older model CR-V that appeared to have been newly painted, continued on its way after the crash. The bike rider, who sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, police said.

The Traffic & Roads Policing Unit is investigating the crash. Officers are keen to speak with the driver of a grey Honda Stream that arrived on the scene shortly after the smash. If you are the driver of this vehicle or have any other information regarding this collision, please contact PC Dawkins at 924-1072.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact the police. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers website.