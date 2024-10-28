Driver of black Honda wanted after hit-and-run in GT
(CNS): The police are looking for the driver of a black Honda CR-V that collided with a motorcycle on North Sound Road, near Portland Road, shortly after 12:50am on Wednesday, 23 October. The Honda, an older model CR-V that appeared to have been newly painted, continued on its way after the crash. The bike rider, who sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, police said.
The Traffic & Roads Policing Unit is investigating the crash. Officers are keen to speak with the driver of a grey Honda Stream that arrived on the scene shortly after the smash. If you are the driver of this vehicle or have any other information regarding this collision, please contact PC Dawkins at 924-1072.
Anyone else who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact the police. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
This is the best photos they can muster? A black Honda crv. So one of the 1000 on island?
And soon to be newly repainted again.
Didn’t we pay millions for RFID plates and CCTV infrastructure?
No. If we had the police would be arresting those responsible for criminal fraud or negligence on the Caymanian people.
so what was the point of spending millions to change out licence plates?
Interesting how the photos seem to be from private property too lol.. and that roundabout is supposed to have a couple mounted on a pole exactly where it drove by.
WTF RCIPS??