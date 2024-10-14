DoT promotes Minnesota flight with sun-snow trip swap

Source: DoT

(CNS): Two families of up to four people each will have the opportunity to win a seasonal trip swap this winter to mark the increase in flights between the Cayman Islands and Minneapolis. The Department of Tourism has launched a competition open to Minnesotans dreaming of a trip to a warm, tropical paradise, while residents of the sun-soaked Cayman Islands can escape the heat and taste a winter wonderland.

Using Delta and Sun Country Airlines’ nonstop flights between the two destinations, the sun-snow swap will allow winners from here to experience some snow-filled winter fun in Minneapolis while the Minnesotan family enjoys Cayman’s sunshine.

Winners of the eight-day, seven-night from Minnesota visiting the Cayman Islands will get a round trip flight, stay at the Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman and a free cruise to Stingray City as well as a curated guide to Grand Cayman.

“You can have your toes in the sand in the Cayman Islands in just under five hours from Minneapolis,” Tourism Director Rosa Harris said in a press release announcing the contest. “With nonstop service increasing to four times per week this winter via Delta and Sun Country Airlines, Minnesotans can more easily trade snowsuits for swimsuits this season, and we’re proud to be partnering with Meet Minneapolis to promote our distinct, memorable winter experiences.”

Meanwhile, winning Caymanians visiting Minneapolis for an eight-day trip will also receive a nonstop round trip to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and a stay at Hotel Indigo Minneapolis Downtown. Winners will be given access to Mall of America’s VIP Shopping Program, a gift card for local dining, and a winter wonderland itinerary.

“We like to say that the fun never hibernates in Minneapolis,” said Melvin Tennant, Meet Minneapolis CEO and President. “In fact, along with our warm Midwestern hospitality, wintertime provides unique experiences that will be sure to surprise and delight our Caymanian visitors. Our thanks to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for having a sense of adventure and being a playful partner in this swap.”