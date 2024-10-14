DoT promotes Minnesota flight with sun-snow trip swap
(CNS): Two families of up to four people each will have the opportunity to win a seasonal trip swap this winter to mark the increase in flights between the Cayman Islands and Minneapolis. The Department of Tourism has launched a competition open to Minnesotans dreaming of a trip to a warm, tropical paradise, while residents of the sun-soaked Cayman Islands can escape the heat and taste a winter wonderland.
Using Delta and Sun Country Airlines’ nonstop flights between the two destinations, the sun-snow swap will allow winners from here to experience some snow-filled winter fun in Minneapolis while the Minnesotan family enjoys Cayman’s sunshine.
Winners of the eight-day, seven-night from Minnesota visiting the Cayman Islands will get a round trip flight, stay at the Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman and a free cruise to Stingray City as well as a curated guide to Grand Cayman.
“You can have your toes in the sand in the Cayman Islands in just under five hours from Minneapolis,” Tourism Director Rosa Harris said in a press release announcing the contest. “With nonstop service increasing to four times per week this winter via Delta and Sun Country Airlines, Minnesotans can more easily trade snowsuits for swimsuits this season, and we’re proud to be partnering with Meet Minneapolis to promote our distinct, memorable winter experiences.”
Meanwhile, winning Caymanians visiting Minneapolis for an eight-day trip will also receive a nonstop round trip to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and a stay at Hotel Indigo Minneapolis Downtown. Winners will be given access to Mall of America’s VIP Shopping Program, a gift card for local dining, and a winter wonderland itinerary.
“We like to say that the fun never hibernates in Minneapolis,” said Melvin Tennant, Meet Minneapolis CEO and President. “In fact, along with our warm Midwestern hospitality, wintertime provides unique experiences that will be sure to surprise and delight our Caymanian visitors. Our thanks to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for having a sense of adventure and being a playful partner in this swap.”
Details of the promo competition can be found on the DoT website.
The ‘Caymanneapolis Season Swap’ is open to residents of the Cayman Islands and Minnesota, ages 21+ with a valid passport. Enter now through Friday, 20 December.
Great idea and maybe look at Europe as well for this promotion, Switzerland would be a good choice.
“ The Sun Snow swap will allow Cayman visitors to experience minus 25 degree F temperatures “. 😂😅
The latest from the DOT bad idea machine. The head of the DOT shouldn’t have the free time and resources to spend this impression space on trading just eight vistors this winter. Time to fire Rosa and replace with someone who can use our resources better to make a difference – or at least make sense.
‘..a curated guide to Grand Cayman.’
The Dump, fisherman on harbour front, wishing well, Dog City….no beaches!
Clever marketing. Showing 7MB while they still can!
Seven Mile Beach ? I guess they will get some billboards of how the beach used to be before Kenny G allowed the wanton destruction. Heck, they should hang his billboard up as well so the tourists will clearly understand who our Tourism Minister really is” Ignorance knows no bounds!